RECALL: Hy-Vee Urges Consumers To Check Taco Kits

By Dunken
KROC News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There haven't been any illnesses reported to date, but people with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs should take this recall seriously. Hy-Vee says those people could have a serious or even a life-threatening reaction if they consume the Chicken Street Taco Kits that have been sold in the grocery-chains stores.

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

