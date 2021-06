It's possible that one of the hottest young talents in Formula 1 maybe with one of the worst-performing teams for the next few seasons. George Russell, who starred in a one-race showcase for Mercedes last season at Bahrain, leading 59 of 87 laps, is in his final year of a contract with Williams. And while it would appear that Russell couldn't wait to get out of the Williams garages—the team has scored just one point since the start of the 2019 season—the possibility of a long-term deal might have a way of changing his mind.