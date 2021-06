After the past year, we all understand what it's like to experience a lack of human presence. While the best teleconferencing apps let us see and talk to someone who might be far away physically, it doesn't make us feel any physically closer to that person. Part of it is because it's easy to get distracted while using a modern smartphone or computer, but most of it boils down to how our brains perceive reality and make memories. Without the physical nature of a person being in your actual physical vicinity, our memories tend to be a little dull.