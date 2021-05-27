Jill Biden visiting Kansas City Metropolitan Community College today

After a few weeks of slight increases, new COVID-19 cases dipped in Eastern Jackson County over the past week. According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling 14-day positive test percentage in Eastern Jackson stood at 6.3 percent as of Sunday, down from 6.6 the previous two weeks. That figured had dropped as low as 3.3 percent earlier in the spring. At the end of January, the rolling positive test percentage in EJC was at 25 percent.