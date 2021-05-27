Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Jill Biden visiting Kansas City Metropolitan Community College today

By Travis Meier
fox4kc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — First Lady Jill Biden is flying into Kansas City and visiting a community college in Midtown as a part of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination tour. Biden is flying into the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport this afternoon and then traveling to Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley campus. It’s part of a campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership between pharmacies and community colleges.

fox4kc.com
