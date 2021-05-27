Opening doors to the past as the Carver Council on Aging reopens
CARVER – The staff at the Council on Aging can literally shut the barn door when shutting the arts room off from the nutrition center. The barn door concept fits. The dining room of the Council on Aging is located where Marcus Atwood’s carriage house used to stand. See the stalls where the carriages were kept. The back room that used to be the tack room has been named after Jesse Murdock who built the home in 1845.www.wickedlocal.com