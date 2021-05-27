Cancel
Square (SQ) and Google (GOOGL) Team Up to Help Square Sellers Get Discovered Online

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Square announced a new integration with Google Merchant Center that makes it easier for Square sellers to reach new customers through direct product listings on Google. Square for Retail merchants can now have products from their businesses populate right alongside items from other ecommerce stores of all sizes, helping smaller sellers to increase reach and revenue by uncovering new customers buying online.

InternetSearchengineland.com

WooCommerce’s integration with Google Shopping is now live

The Google partnership with WooCommerce, originally announced at Google Marketing Live, is now available to users globally. The integration allows WooCommerce users to display their inventory and products across Google properties for free with easy setup within the WooCommerce platform. “WooCommerce merchants can upload their products to Google, create free...
Internetmarketingdive.com

Pinterest introduces Shopping List feature

In an effort to make e-commerce more streamlined, Pinterest on Monday announced the release and expansion of multiple features for shoppers and merchants, the social platform told Retail Dive. The platform introduced Shopping List, which lets users save their product pins in one place and receive price drop notifications. Users...
Economythebalance.com

What Is Customer Acquisition?

Customer acquisition is the act of gaining new customers for a business. While the ideal method of customer acquisition differs from business to business, it is a critical part of any company’s survival. Below is a definition of customer acquisition and an outline of the various ways that businesses approach...
Small BusinessTrendHunter.com

Online Marketplace Expansions

GoDaddy Canada recently announced that small businesses and entrepreneurs can now sell their products through two of the world’s largest online marketplaces, Amazon and eBay. According to the brand, over the past year, there has been a 68% increase in the use of e-commerce tools, and the new features hope to support sales activity for business owners.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

N.O. Tech Startup Connects Online Shoppers With Local Inventory

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based tech company Locally, which helps online shoppers find local inventory, is growing more international by the day. Formed in 2014 by Mike Massey, Blake Haney (founder of Dirty Coast) and Ben Hirsch, the startup began with no employees and a handful of partner brands and retailers. Now, it has more than 20 team members scattered across the country and more than 400 global brand partners, including outdoor apparel company Patagonia; footwear and clothing brands New Balance and Sperry; and premium gear companies like Yeti and Sonos. Trek Bikes just signed on as a partner and footwear behemoth Crocs is coming online next.
Grocery & Supermaketstreetfightmag.com

Swiftly Closes the Online-to-Offline Loop for Grocers and CPGs

Before the pandemic, grocery may have appeared to be brick-and-mortar retail’s last stand against an inexorable tide of digitization. But online sales in the space tripled during the pandemic, and consumers of all age groups got more comfortable with the idea of ordering milk and eggs online, whether for delivery or expedited pickup. That left almost an entire industry in need of digital transformation, and startup Swiftly was there to make the connection.
Economyatoallinks.com

Top 3 Prestashop Addons you need for the success of your eCommerce business

The very basic intention of any business is to grow, increase sales and revenue. When you talk about an eCommerce business, apart from increasing sales, there’s another truth. The marketers have to face the problem of visitors and customers exiting the site. Hence, the site witnesses an increased bounce rate. The bounce rate of a store means when customers exit the store without converting. If you have a Prestashop store, you would certainly know how lucky you are to choose it as your platform. You made a wise decision choosing Prestashop as the platform for your website. The reason is – because it is a popular choice. Being an open-source platform with its own themes and modules, Prestashop is used by hundreds and thousands of businesses across the globe.
Retailatoallinks.com

Top Shopify ECommerce Trends For 2021

Because of the pressing need to purchase from home, internet shopping has grown in popularity. In fact, online shopping has become the new normal. As a result, Shopify highlighted the top trends that would be most important for the eCommerce business in 2021. Ecommerce Boom Fuel Records Online Competition. Because...
Internetproformacolorpress.com

Want to Boost Your Online Sales? These eCommerce Trends Can Help

Of all the changes we’ve seen as a result of COVID-19, one of the biggest—and most lasting—might just be in how we shop. In fact, with transactions totalling $4.6 trillion USD, eCommerce saw nearly 20% YoY growth worldwide in 2020. The pandemic has shown us all that eCommerce makes shopping easier, and ordering online has become commonplace for everything from clothing to groceries to household goods. Here are some trends that can help deliver a more enjoyable shopping experience for your customers.
Small Businessinfluencermarketinghub.com

What Is Dropshipping: A BluePrint to Starting your Own Dropshipping Business

According to data gathered by Grand View Research, the market size of the dropshipping industry was valued at almost $150 billion in 2020. What is even more impressive is that it is expected to grow by almost 30% in the next four years. This significant growth can largely be attributed to consumers’ new love for online shopping and the equally impressive growth of the eCommerce industry as a whole.
InternetSearchengineland.com

Keyword insights for Google Smart Shopping is back

Keywords are inseparable from Google. As an advertiser, we also know that those searches of many millions of users represent enormous commercial value. One search term can be worth more than another, and search marketers like to take that into account when they spend on Google. Moreover, all those searches also give you an idea of the market in which you work. You are, as it were, connected one on one with the needs of your market and your customers. But, what about now that Google is increasingly closing down insights on search terms?
Retailgudstory.com

Taxes For Amazon Sellers – Your Complete Guide!

Stepped into a virtual era, yet perplexed by its intangible complications? Then your worrisome period is over because when we are here, then why fear? Whether intentionally or unintentionally, willingly or unwillingly we have entered the online world. In the same way, we all have heard the word Amazon before. But still, some queries are unsolved, so let’s begin to solve them out.
InternetEngadget

Google will make it harder to track Android users across apps (updated)

Rumors of Google developing an anti-tracking feature for Android appear to have been well-founded. The Financial Times has learned that Google is notifying developers of new protections for Android users who opt out of sharing the device-specific Advertising ID that lets companies track users across apps. If developers try to access the ID of someone who declined tracking, they'll get a "string of zeros" rather than useful info.
Retailthepaypers.com

Square, Google enable sellers to reach customers through direct listings

Retailfinextra.com

Square partners Google to help sellers get discovered online

InternetBenzinga

Square-Google Collaborate to Help Sellers Procure New Online Customers

Internetblog.google

Get discovered and build your brand on Google

There are now over one billion shopping sessions happening across Google every day. More consumers are shopping online than ever before, and they’re meeting a brand-new generation of digital-first retailers, each with their own unique products, stories and values to share. At Google, we’re working on more ways to bridge the connection between retailers and consumers, so that retailers can build direct and lasting relationships with their customers.