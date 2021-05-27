Square (SQ) and Google (GOOGL) Team Up to Help Square Sellers Get Discovered Online

The very basic intention of any business is to grow, increase sales and revenue. When you talk about an eCommerce business, apart from increasing sales, there’s another truth. The marketers have to face the problem of visitors and customers exiting the site. Hence, the site witnesses an increased bounce rate. The bounce rate of a store means when customers exit the store without converting. If you have a Prestashop store, you would certainly know how lucky you are to choose it as your platform. You made a wise decision choosing Prestashop as the platform for your website. The reason is – because it is a popular choice. Being an open-source platform with its own themes and modules, Prestashop is used by hundreds and thousands of businesses across the globe.