Shirley A. Davison
Shirley Ann Liddle-Davison passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 24, 1943, on a Friday in New York City. She was born to Russell and Bessie Liddle. She attended Queens College, Long Island College and New York University. She became a registered nurse and was devoted to the profession for 55 years. Shirley Ann was a medical administrator at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor, and for Rousseau Management in Midcoast Maine. In addition, Shirley Ann published several nursing journals. She spent her career as a mentor and an inspiration to countless others in the nursing field. Shirley Ann was a consultant and educator in many schools, and was passionate about the Maine Special Olympics Organization.www.boothbayregister.com