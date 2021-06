Passengers inside the vehicle will not be aware of it, but the all-new, 2021 Buick Envision crossover plays a neat animation every time the turn signal is switched on. This is possible due to the inclusion of light-emitting diode (LED) technology in the vehicle’s tail lights. In olden times, manufacturers would fit one or more conventional bulbs, which shone when an electric current was passing through them and didn’t when it wasn’t. It would have been possible to create animations using this system, but it would have been difficult, and the results would not have looked great.