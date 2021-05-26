Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado off-road enthusiasts propose return to scenic route over Continental Divide

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts have reemerged to reopen a formerly famous route crossing the Continental Divide in Colorado. Off-roading groups recently submitted a letter to the U.S. Forest Service requesting access to a rugged track that has been off-limits for several decades. By reopening a stretch of the Boulder Wagon Road — a toll road in the 1890s — motorists could travel between Rollinsville and Winter Park over Corona Pass and enjoy "what was once one of the most popular scenic auto tours in Colorado," according to the letter.

denvergazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Park, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Grand County, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Rollinsville, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Grand County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scenic Route#Off Road#Tours#Landscape#The Continental Divide#The U S Forest Service#Needle#Sky Hi News#The Forest Service#Mile Hi Jeep Club#Wilderness#Off Roading Groups#Adjacent Indian Peaks#Vehicles#Motorists#Recreationists#Road Damage#Auto#Rockfalls#Corona Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado Statebikepacking.com

Introducing the New Republica Colorado

Brazil-based República Bicicletas just added another gravel bike to their lineup, featuring clearance for 27.5 x 2.1″ tires, custom geometry, and loads of mounting points. Check out the new República Colorado here…. If you missed our introduction to Brazil-based República Bicicletas, be sure to check that out here. To summarize,...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 The Point

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are you drive through your neighborhood and if there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why. Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Colorado StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Colorado StateStar-Tribune

Colorado driver dies after rollover south of Laramie

A 22-year-old Colorado resident died Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover south of Laramie. Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell, of Aurora, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry north on U.S. 287 when the car exited the right side of the road. Carbonell corrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and collided with a bridge guardrail. The car then left the road and overturned.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.