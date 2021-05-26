Colorado off-road enthusiasts propose return to scenic route over Continental Divide
Efforts have reemerged to reopen a formerly famous route crossing the Continental Divide in Colorado. Off-roading groups recently submitted a letter to the U.S. Forest Service requesting access to a rugged track that has been off-limits for several decades. By reopening a stretch of the Boulder Wagon Road — a toll road in the 1890s — motorists could travel between Rollinsville and Winter Park over Corona Pass and enjoy "what was once one of the most popular scenic auto tours in Colorado," according to the letter.denvergazette.com