Cloud security has progressed considerably - which is just as well given how this model has become so dominant. What should wealth managers think about this topic?. Wealth management professionals need no reminding of how important cybersecurity is. The regular news stories about hacking attacks, such as the US energy pipelines, or on banks and hospitals, are all too often news items. Where there are large resources held by banks, family offices and investment houses, for example, there are thieves and attackers waiting to take advantage.