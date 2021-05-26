BLM Foreshadows Revenge Killings Against Police; ‘We Gonna Blow Your Head Off”

Capitol rioters called a police officer a “traitor” when they realised he wasn’t going to help them in their attack on Congress, including as they at times chanted “hang Mike Pence”. Capitol Police Sgt Aquilino Gonell told CNN that “traitor” was the worst and most personally hurtful thing he was called as he served in the military for years, including being deployed to Iraq. “They kept saying, ‘Trump sent me, we won’t listen to you, we are here to take over the Capitol, we are here to hang Mike Pence,’” he said. “They thought we were there for them and...