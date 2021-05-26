Cancel
Protests

BLM Foreshadows Revenge Killings Against Police; ‘We Gonna Blow Your Head Off”

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday during a George Floyd demonstration in Kansas City, a Black Lives Matter activist threatened to murder a police officer by blowing their “head off.”. “Cause we’re tired of being shot and killed because we’re gonna get pulled over for air fresheners,” the woman said in the video clip. “I’m waiting for one of those motherf-ckers to pull me over. Cause, baby, where I’m from, we don’t give two f-cks about the police. Let them kill one of ours. Guess what we doing? We kill one of theirs in Chicago, baby, they continue. We gonna knock on your door. We gonna blow your motherf-cking head off.”

