The Worst Samuel L. Jackson Movie of All Time, According to Critics
When you've made as many films as Samuel L. Jackson has—that would be over 150—you know they're not all going to be well received. The star of movies like Pulp Fiction, A Time to Kill, Die Hard With a Vengeance, and a number of Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino films has found a new audience over the past decade by playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with so many films under his belt, some were bound to provoke the ire of critics. So what are the worst Samuel L. Jackson movies across his prolific career?
To find out, we turned to Rotten Tomatoes and ranked every one of Jackson's films by its critical score—that is, the percentage of critics who gave the movie a positive review. Any movie under 60 percent is considered rotten, but we focused on films that earned under 40 percent to make sure we were singling out the least liked Jackson films. These are the movies that reviewers soundly rejected, and many of them weren't hits with fans either. Read on to see if any of your favorite Samuel L. Jackson movies made the ignominious cut.
29
Oldboy (2013)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent
28
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent
27
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent
26
The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent
25
Glass (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent
24
Shaft (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 33 percent
23
One Eight Seven (1997)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 30 percent
22
The Samaritan (2012)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent
21
The 51st State (2001)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent
20
Barely Lethal (2015)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent
19
No Good Deed (2002)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent
18
Freedomland (2006)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 23 percent
17
In My Country (2004)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 23 percent
16
Reasonable Doubt (2014)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent
15
Meeting Evil (2011)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent
14
Home of the Brave (2006)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent
13
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 (1993)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent
12
Basic (2003)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent
11
XXX: State of the Union (2005)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent
10
Cleaner (2007)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent
9
Amos & Andrew (1993)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent
8
Jumper (2008)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 15 percent
7
The Spirit (2008)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 14 percent
6
The Man (2005)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 12 percent
5
Sphere (1998)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent
4
Cell (2016)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent
3
Strictly Business (1991)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent
2
Twisted (2004)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 1 percent
1
Kite (2014)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent