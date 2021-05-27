The Worst Samuel L. Jackson Movie of All Time, According to Critics

Warner Bros. Pictures

When you've made as many films as Samuel L. Jackson has—that would be over 150—you know they're not all going to be well received. The star of movies like Pulp Fiction, A Time to Kill, Die Hard With a Vengeance, and a number of Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino films has found a new audience over the past decade by playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with so many films under his belt, some were bound to provoke the ire of critics. So what are the worst Samuel L. Jackson movies across his prolific career?

To find out, we turned to Rotten Tomatoes and ranked every one of Jackson's films by its critical score—that is, the percentage of critics who gave the movie a positive review. Any movie under 60 percent is considered rotten, but we focused on films that earned under 40 percent to make sure we were singling out the least liked Jackson films. These are the movies that reviewers soundly rejected, and many of them weren't hits with fans either. Read on to see if any of your favorite Samuel L. Jackson movies made the ignominious cut.

29

Oldboy (2013)

FilmDistrict

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent

28

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent

27

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent

26

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

25

Glass (2019)

Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

24

Shaft (2019)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33 percent

23

One Eight Seven (1997)

Warner Bros. / Mondadori / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30 percent

22

The Samaritan (2012)

H2O Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent

21

The 51st State (2001)

Momentum Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent

20

Barely Lethal (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent

19

No Good Deed (2002)

Mac Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

18

Freedomland (2006)

Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23 percent

17

In My Country (2004)

Sony Pictures Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23 percent

16

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Summit Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

15

Meeting Evil (2011)

Magnet Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

14

Home of the Brave (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

13

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 (1993)

New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent

12

Basic (2003)

Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent

11

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent

10

Cleaner (2007)

Screen Gems

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent

9

Amos & Andrew (1993)

Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent

8

Jumper (2008)

20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15 percent

7

The Spirit (2008)

Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14 percent

6

The Man (2005)

New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12 percent

5

Sphere (1998)

Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent

4

Cell (2016)

Saban Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent

3

Strictly Business (1991)

Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

2

Twisted (2004)

Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 1 percent

1

Kite (2014)

Anchor Bay Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent