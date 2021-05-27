Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Worst Samuel L. Jackson Movie of All Time, According to Critics

By Richard Evans
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pD0Yg_0aDP6yXY00
Warner Bros. Pictures

When you've made as many films as Samuel L. Jackson has—that would be over 150—you know they're not all going to be well received. The star of movies like Pulp Fiction, A Time to Kill, Die Hard With a Vengeance, and a number of Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino films has found a new audience over the past decade by playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with so many films under his belt, some were bound to provoke the ire of critics. So what are the worst Samuel L. Jackson movies across his prolific career?

To find out, we turned to Rotten Tomatoes and ranked every one of Jackson's films by its critical score—that is, the percentage of critics who gave the movie a positive review. Any movie under 60 percent is considered rotten, but we focused on films that earned under 40 percent to make sure we were singling out the least liked Jackson films. These are the movies that reviewers soundly rejected, and many of them weren't hits with fans either. Read on to see if any of your favorite Samuel L. Jackson movies made the ignominious cut.

29

Oldboy (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4HYf_0aDP6yXY00
FilmDistrict

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent

28

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPmYK_0aDP6yXY00
Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent

27

Rules of Engagement (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1niO_0aDP6yXY00
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent

26

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ArQB_0aDP6yXY00
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

25

Glass (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szih6_0aDP6yXY00
Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

24

Shaft (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPnqy_0aDP6yXY00
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33 percent

23

One Eight Seven (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qEbx_0aDP6yXY00
Warner Bros. / Mondadori / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30 percent

22

The Samaritan (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKQPi_0aDP6yXY00
H2O Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent

21

The 51st State (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AOa3_0aDP6yXY00
Momentum Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent

20

Barely Lethal (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pso1d_0aDP6yXY00

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent

19

No Good Deed (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t56rB_0aDP6yXY00
Mac Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

18

Freedomland (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCM8L_0aDP6yXY00
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23 percent

17

In My Country (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylrRg_0aDP6yXY00
Sony Pictures Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23 percent

16

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmD1g_0aDP6yXY00
Summit Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

15

Meeting Evil (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaS3y_0aDP6yXY00
Magnet Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

14

Home of the Brave (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gINai_0aDP6yXY00

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

13

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8qAP_0aDP6yXY00
New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent

12

Basic (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cF4OD_0aDP6yXY00
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent

11

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NB1b6_0aDP6yXY00
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent

RELATED: For more fun content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

10

Cleaner (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYLls_0aDP6yXY00
Screen Gems

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent

9

Amos & Andrew (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ur6lm_0aDP6yXY00
Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent

8

Jumper (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WW5Po_0aDP6yXY00
20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15 percent

7

The Spirit (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaddB_0aDP6yXY00
Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14 percent

6

The Man (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFdNU_0aDP6yXY00
New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12 percent

5

Sphere (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MFNy_0aDP6yXY00
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent

4

Cell (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haBMs_0aDP6yXY00
Saban Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent

3

Strictly Business (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVor2_0aDP6yXY00
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

2

Twisted (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9pk5_0aDP6yXY00
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 1 percent

1

Kite (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDF2K_0aDP6yXY00
Anchor Bay Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Xxx#Oldboy#Freedomland#National Lampoon#State Of The Union#Cleaner#Amos Andrew#51st State#Kite#Critics#Quentin Tarantino Films#Star#Tarzan#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Pulp Fiction#Hits#Rotten Tomatoes Score#Die Hard#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Movies of All Time

Memorial Day weekend has been a launching pad for some of the biggest movies Hollywood has to offer—superhero features, animated family flicks, and sweeping action-adventure franchises that set the tone for the rest of the blockbuster-filled summer. Of course, this year, many people are wary about returning to movie theaters. But one film has already made this list of the biggest Memorial Day weekend movies ever. Here are the most successful films to open on Memorial Day weekend, ranked by their opening weekend earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo. So grab your popcorn and get ready for prequels, sequels, and threequels galore!
Movieshotspotatl.com

10 Little Known Facts About Quentin Tarantino’s Cult Classic Film ‘Pulp Fiction’

The cult classic film Pulp Fiction premiered at the 47th Cannes Film Festival today in 1994. The film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino is widely regarded as one of his most prevailing masterpieces. The film has contributed to changing the traditional Hollywood landscape and it helped Tarantino transition into one of the most promising filmmakers. Cast members including Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Maria de Medeiros, John Travolta and Uma Thurman were present in France 27 years ago to introduce the neo-noir black comedy. The film follows the lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Spelman Names Arts Center After Samuel L. Jackson and His Wife LaTanya Richardson

Spelman College will honor alumna LaTanya Richardson Jackson and her husband, Samuel L. Jackson, by naming its performing arts center after the acting pair. Bank of America also said that the updated arts center, located in the John D. Rockefeller Fine Arts Building, is being made possible by a lead gift from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, along with donations from Richardson Jackson and Jackson, Bank of America, and David Rockefeller, Jr.
MoviesTelegraph

Spiral, review: more Saw, more mindless gore, and a wasted Samuel L Jackson

Dir: Darren Lynn Bousman. Starring: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson, Marisol Nichols, Nazneen Contractor. 18 cert, 93 min. Seventeen years and seven sequels since the first Saw plunged us into a world of diabolical torture, karmic payback and daft screenwriting, the horror franchise returns to cinemas rebranded. This time it’s Spiral – “From the Book of Saw”, as the credits tell us with a weirdly Biblical ring. The plot takes the shape of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None in an inner-city police department.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: ‘The Protégé’ [starring Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q, & Michael Keaton]

Academy Award nominees Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton topline the upcoming Lionsgate assassin thriller, ‘The Protégé.’. Also starring Maggie Q, the Martin Campbell-directed film – formerly titled ‘The Asset’ – tells the story of how “Moody” (a legendary assassin portrayed by Jackson) was killed and how his protégé “Anna” (portrayed by Q) is working to avenge his death.
MoviesEW.com

Spiral director calls making Chris Rock-starring horror movie a 'surreal experience'

Horror fans were surprised two years ago when it was announced that Chris Rock was expanding the Saw franchise with a new movie based on an idea from the actor and comedian. Although filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman had directed the first three Saw sequels, he was similarly shocked to find himself shepherding the movie — titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw — to the screen. "I was just like, what the f---?" says Bousman. "How did this happen?"
MoviesMovieWeb

The Protege Trailer Brings Big Action with Maggie Q, Michael Keaton & Samuel L. Jackson

Lionsgate has revealed the first trailer for The Protégé. This action flick has a ton going for it on paper. Not only does it feature Oscar-winner Michael Keaton (Birdman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) duking it out with Maggie Q (Nikita, Fantasy Island) but it's even got some Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers, Pulp Fiction) thrown in there for good measure. Not to mention that it's directed by Martin Campbell, who previously introduced us to Daniel Craig's James Bond in Casino Royale. As we can see from the trailer, Campbell and the cast packed a whole lot of fighting and explosions into this one.
Moviesbeaconjournal.com

Film review: ‘Spiral’ blends mystery and horror with a mixed result

I sat and cringed through the first two “Saw” movies way back when. I didn’t go back after that for the other six films in the series. The problem: I’ve never been a fan of horror in its current manifestation of hack (limbs), slash (necks) and squirt (blood). It held little allure in the mid-2000s when those first films were released and that proves more the case now.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

Here's the Mini Documentary on Frank Jackson, Featuring Samuel L. Jackson

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced last week, in a heavily promoted virtual town hall event, that he would not be seeking a fifth term in office. The program included a short documentary featuring comments from Jackson himself and handful of civic leaders, who weighed in on Jackson and his accomplishments as Cleveland's longest-serving mayor.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, 2021. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Morgan David Jones, Frank Licari, John Tokatlidis, Zoie Palmer, Dan Petronijevic, Nazneen Contractor, Edie Inksetter, and K. C. Collins. SYNOPSIS:. Working in the shadow of his father, Detective...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Lil Nas X Joins Kanye & Samuel L. Jackson in the Pantheon of Kilt Power Dressing

The outfit he's wearing: A tartan kilt (or is it?), white blazer jacket, and Dr. Martens boots. All in order, with not a single malfunction. Editor's Notes: There are two types of Scotsmen in this world: those who fuck with kilts, and those who don't. I most definitely fall into the latter category, yet cannot deny Lil Nas X makes a compelling case for Caledonia's national dress (or at least something extremely close to it). Fellow tux guys, look away now.
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

The 25 Best Movie Trailers of All Time

The first ever movie trailer reportedly debuted back in 1913, for the musical The Pleasure Seekers. Today, movie trailers have become an industry unto themselves, refining their own formulas to maximize viewer appeal, and even recalling earlier trailers (rather than actual movies) by using the same borrowed music or the same techniques. Now there are even teasers for trailers, which are shortened to suit dwindling attention spans or to try and connect with ticket buyers on a variety of platforms.
Movies/Film

‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Trailer: An Old School Trailer Voiceover Throws it Back to the ’90s

The Hitman’s Bodyguard was already a throwback to action comedies of the past with a team-up of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as an unlikely duo constantly at each other’s throats. But when it comes to the upcoming sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, they’re throwing it back to the 1990s even harder with an old school voiceover in the latest trailer. I honestly can’t remember the last time I heard a movie use a deep, rich trailer voice like this. It’s rather soothing, even if it’s totally cheesy. So hop in a time machine ,and check out the new trailer below.
MoviesIGN

Top 10 Spy Movies of All Time

Espionage flicks come in many different flavors. While some are action packed Impossible Missions and others quietly work the tradecraft, spy movies as a genre run across the entire dramatic spectrum. We want to look at them category by category, breaking down all the surveillance, intelligence, eavesdropping and infiltration we can think of. Here are our picks for the Top 10 Spy Movies of All Time. While every genre has it's different sub-styles, there's something about spy movies that have to match your mood. If you want a light caper than Alfred Hitchock invented an entire sub genre for you with films like The 39 Steps or The Man Who Knew Too Much, but action fueled fare like Matt Damon in The Bourne Identity won't work at all. Robert Redford in Sneakers or Robert De Niro in Ronin might scratch a heist itch, only 007 will do if you're feeling like a suave spy, while Zero Dark Thirty or Argo lean into the thriller side of things. The point is, for an already specific subgenre, spy movies can break down even further. This Movie List was written by Billy Jackson and edited by Owen Carter. The Picks: Comedy - Top Secret! (1974) dir. Zucker, Abrams, Zucker Light Caper - North by Northwest (1959) dir. Alfred Hitchcock Action - True Lies (1994) dir. James Cameron Heist - Mission: Impossible (1996) dir. Brian De Palma Suave - From Russia With Love (1964) dir. Terence Young Romance - Lust, Caution (2007) dir. Ang Lee Quiet - The Lives of Others (2007) dir. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Thriller - Munich (2005) dir. Steven Spielberg Art Film - The Conformist (1970) dir. Bernardo Bertolucci Murky - The Spy Who Came In From The Cold (1965) dir. Martin Ritt For more CineFix Movie Lists be sure to subscribe to IGN Movies & TV and also check out our deep dives into other genres! Lawrence of Arabia, Apocalypse Now and the Top 5 Historical Epics of All Time - https://youtu.be/WKHBEZtI4y4 Children of Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey and the Top 10 Sci Fi Films of All Time - https://youtu.be/C8xAuN_nHNc Star Wars, Unforgiven and the Top 10 Westerns of All Time - https://youtu.be/wAMwmfkZ6_8.