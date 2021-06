News broke this week that Augustana University in Sioux Falls plans on adding D1 men's hockey in 2023, which would make the Vikings the first such team in South Dakota. You know I love when a new NCAA team is coming down the pipeline and the Augustana development comes on the heels of Tennessee State announcing a feasibility study for the first-ever hockey program at an HBCU. The University of St. Thomas joins the new WCHA next season and Lindenwood (near St. Louis) is expected to add men's hockey soon, with the Lions already in on the women's side.