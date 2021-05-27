A Business Built on a Foundation of Value and Trust

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. Sometimes as a business owner, you’re involved in a very pivotal moment in a consumer’s life. They are coming to you in a moment of need and have to trust that you’re going to help them through to the other side. For Tim Lo, co-founder of career counseling service Your Next Jump, he finds himself in that position daily. He knows that developing trust, right off the bat, is essential, and his entire business is built off of that foundation. In this week’s episode, learn the importance of frontloading your offering and why you should think about the extra value you can offer your customers—at no cost to them.