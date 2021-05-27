Temple Mount, Sheikh Jarrah Are Only Smoke Screens for Hamas’ Real Incentive
All that the Palestinian terrorists, together with their Islamist backers, had been waiting for was an excuse, or a series of excuses, to provoke a fresh confrontation. Despite what much of the world’s media reports, police action on the Temple Mount and the Sheikh Jarrah affair are not prime causes of the conflict between Hamas and Israel. They are a convenient and long-awaited smoke screen behind which deeper incentives hide.jewishlink.news