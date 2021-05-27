Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Temple Mount, Sheikh Jarrah Are Only Smoke Screens for Hamas’ Real Incentive

By Neville Teller/JPost
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll that the Palestinian terrorists, together with their Islamist backers, had been waiting for was an excuse, or a series of excuses, to provoke a fresh confrontation. Despite what much of the world’s media reports, police action on the Temple Mount and the Sheikh Jarrah affair are not prime causes of the conflict between Hamas and Israel. They are a convenient and long-awaited smoke screen behind which deeper incentives hide.

jewishlink.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Ismail Haniyeh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Temple Mount#Palestinians#Palestinian Terrorists#Gaza#Palestinian Anger#Hezbollah#Muslim#Islamists#Palestinianism#Fatah#Turkish#Iranian#The Palestinian Authority#Arab#United Arab List#Eurasia Review#Palestinian Eyes#Israeli Attempts#Islamist Opposition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Survey: 82% of Israelis Believe Only Full Defeat of Hamas Can End Conflict, Most Believe Fighting Should Have Continued

A comprehensive new survey undertaken for The Israel Victory Project shows for the first time the attitudes of the Israeli public regarding Operation Guardian of the Walls and the official policy regarding Hamas. Midgam Research and Consulting conducted the survey for the Middle East Forum following the recent conflict with Hamas. It asked 22 questions in Hebrew or Russian on May 27-31 of 503 Jewish Israeli respondents. The poll has a margin of error of 4.4%.
Protests95.5 FM WIFC

Israel to permit right-wing march through Jerusalem’s Old City

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli officials said on Tuesday that they will allow a far-right march through Jerusalem’s Old City to go ahead, a day after scrapping the event over fears it would rekindle fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Several right-wing Israeli groups had planned a flag-waving procession...
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Hamas releases new Shalit footage, audio recording of ‘captive Israeli soldier’

As part of an interview with a senior Hamas commander aired by Al Jazeera on Sunday, the terror group released new footage of former Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was held captive by Hamas for five years following a cross-border raid in 2006. The interview also featured an audio recording of an unidentified “Israeli soldier” claiming to be in Hamas custody.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader: ‘God has Decreed We Must Attack Tel Aviv’

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza’s tunnel network during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” last month.
Protestsxtramagazine.com

Despair and resistance in Sheikh Jarrah

I live in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, against the backdrop of the screams of my neighbours and fellow Palestinians running from rubber bullets, soldiers riding steroid-pumped horses, the stench of skunk water, stun grenades and live bullets that the Israeli military use to deter protesters. Today, I don’t know what I need to fear most: the Israeli military, the armed settlers or the lynch mobs looking to kill Palestinians, with chants of “death to Arabs” ringing through my neighbourhood before I sleep.
Middle EastTelegraph

Inside Sheikh Jarrah, the Palestinian neighbourhood key to Gaza's ceasefire

On the streets of Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, a foul smell lingers in the air: skunk water. The fluid, which smells like a cocktail of rotting carcasses and raw sewage, is a non-toxic crowd control weapon being sprayed across East Jerusalem by Israeli police as they crack down on protests against the looming eviction of Palestinians from their homes.
U.S. Politicsheritagefl.com

Israeli ambassador Erdan to Tlaib: 'Open your eyes' to reality on Temple Mount

(JNS) — Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan called out Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Monday after she tweeted a defamatory post against the Jewish state. On Twitter, she wrote: “Al-Aqsa is the 3rd holiest site in Islam, & people praying during the holiest days of the holy month of Ramadan have been beaten, gassed, shot, & killed by Israeli forces. They are denied medics & forced to use prayer mats as stretchers. A place of peace desecrated by violence.”