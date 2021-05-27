Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Made in Idaho: One Twin Falls couple's journey with nutrition leads to their own business

By Jake Brasil
Posted by 
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwbFm_0aDP57B100

Hearing your child has an auto-immune disease is something that can be difficult to navigate. But a Twin Falls couple’s search to better their daughter's health through nutrition has led them to become business owners.

4 Roots Juice Bar and Gluten-Free Cafe have been owned and operated by Beth Sluder and Chris Steen for the past three years. Before they were owners, Sluder was looking to nutrition as a way to help her daughter's auto-immune disease, and 4 Roots was one of the only local places that could accommodate their daughter's auto-immune diet.

Jake Brasil

“She was getting life flighted all the time, she was almost dying, we were always in the hospital," said Sluder.

Through Sluder’s research with the auto-immune diet, they now credit a change in their daughters' diet to saving her life. They often visited for help and later became the family businesses when the previous owner decided to sell.

Jake Brasil

“We always use the highest quality ingredients so that people are not coming in here and getting sick," said Sluder. “It’s like a safe place for people in here.”

Since taking over, they have made some changes. Their menu of juices, smoothies, and food items now cater to various diets, including vegan, paleo, and keto-friendly. Both Sluder and Steen say the most rewarding part of being owners is helping people who are in situations just like theirs.

Jake Brasil

“They have just gotten some bad news about their own health and they come to us for guidance and encouragement,” said Steen.

Their newest goals include starting a new location from scratch in a bigger location and expanding throughout the state.

Jake Brasil

“To try and inspire the community, you do not have to just hide behind a mask. You can be proactive about your health,” Steen said.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

416
Followers
257
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Behind A Mask#Twin Daughters#Child Nutrition#Paleo Diet#Health Food#Roots Juice Bar#Gluten Free Cafe#Family Businesses#Juices#Smoothies#Food Items#Scratch#Business Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Idaho News 6

Event industry back in bloom

In 2020, couples canceled their plans and small businesses suffered. Some, shuttering their doors forever. Others, like Boise's 'Rust & Thistle' adapted to the new-normal and came out on the other side.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of […] The post There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry appeared first on Only In Your State.
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Idaho’s black bears are out of their winter dens looking for food

KETCHUM — After spending the winter months hibernating, black bears are now emerging from their dens. Once they leave their dens they are now hungry bears and will immediately start looking for food, mostly spring grasses, but pretty much anything that can provide easy calories. During hibernation, black bears survive by burning fat reserves, a boar (male) black bear usually loses 15% to 30% of their body weight, while a sow with cubs can lose up to 40% of her body weight.