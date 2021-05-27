Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Rome Man Found with Meth after Selling Drugs to Informant

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesley Ryan Thacker, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week at Knight’s Car Store after reports said he was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. Reports said that officers were serving an active warrant for selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant when they found the new drugs while conducting a pat down. Reports added that the drug deal occurred back on May 21st at a location on Martha Berry Boulevard.

coosavalleynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Hypodermic Needles#Crime#Sales#Knight S Car Store#Man#Drug Related Objects#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Rome, GAsky21.com

Man Arrested at Relax Inn for Arranging a Drug Deal

Matthew Aaron Terry, 37 of Rome, was arrested at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Blvd this week after police said he arranged a drug deal involving methamphetamine at the hotel. Reports stated that Terry had used a communication device to arrange the drug deal back in January of this year.
Summerville, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Summerville Man on Drug and Tampering Charges in Rome

Shannon Keith Shadrick, 42 of Summerville, was jailed on drug and tampering charges after a traffic stop on Shorter Avenue. Police said that after pulling over Shadrick exited his car and attempted to crush drugs before attempting to place them in his crotch. After a struggle with officers, police added...
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chattooga driver facing drug charge

A Summerville man faces a couple of felony charges after being stopped by Floyd County police on Shorter Avenue. Shannon Keith Shadrick, 42, was arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday on Shorter Avenue at Holmes Avenue. When asked to step out of his vehicle, Shadrick resisted officers. Police found a Schedule...
Rome, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Rome man charged with conspiracy to possess meth

A Rome man was arrested at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard on warrants involving an incident back in January. Matthew Aaron Terry, 37, conspired with another person to buy meth back in January. When officers came to the motel room to arrest him around 2 a.m. Saturday, they...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Threatens to Kill Brother, Curses Police

Darren Rice, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he threatened to kill his brother before cursing out police. Police said they were dispatched to a home on Swan Point Drive in response to the treat. Once on scene officers said that they were cursed out, even...
Floyd County, GAwrganews.com

Four charged with conspiracy to possess or distribute meth

Four people have been charged with conspiracy to possess or distribute methamphetamine and other charges. According to the arrest warrants, 32-year old Gary Blake Reeves of Shannon conspired with another to sell meth back on March 1 at an undisclosed location in Floyd County. 42-year old Tara Lerrae Farmer of...
Floyd County, GAsky21.com

Man Flees Deputies At Speeds of More Than 100 MPH With Child in Car

A man stands accused of fleeing from Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies at a high rate of speed – with a child in the back seat of his vehicle – over the weekend. According to jail records, 31 year old Ridge Donaldson of Rome was eventually taken into custody on Alford Road just over the Bartow County line Saturday evening. The report states that Donaldson’s vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour. The child, who was in the back seat, was not wearing a seat belt.
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found TResspassing, Injures, Runs from Police

Marcus Demond Williams, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found trespassing on Towers Drive before fighting with police officers. Reports stated that Williams was found near a property he had been banned from and proceeded to run from officers while ignoring commands to stop.
Lindale, GAwrganews.com

Report: Man choked woman, dragged her across yard

A Lindale man is accused of violating a protective order and assaulting a woman at a location on Park Avenue late Saturday evening. According to Floyd County Jail records, 43-year old Stephen Corey Fuqua grabbed the victim by the neck, dragged her across the yard, and choked her. In doing...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Drugs Packaged for Sale

Jefferey Daniel McWhorter, 35 of Rome was arrested after a traffic stop at Tyler Street led police to find numerous types of drugs. Report said he was found with methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin each individually packaged. He is charged with possession of meth, sale of cocaine, possession of a scheduled...
Rome, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Two longtime Rome police officers promoted

The Rome Police Department celebrated the promotion of two officers to the rank of sergeant Monday, however Chief Denise Downer-McKinney called in a bittersweet day because of a retirement. Brian Sutton and Andy Rast picked up heir sergeant's stripes Monday but Dave Salmon, supervisor of the Rome Police Reserve unit,...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase with Child in Car

Ridge Remon Donaldson, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he led them on a high speed chase with a small child in his car. Police said Donaldson fled from them, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, with a child in his backseat who wasn’t buckled in.
Lindale, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Police: Lindale woman helped wanted man hide

A Lindale woman was released on bond Saturday after she was arrested outside her home on Marion Dairy Road. Amy Carol Cothran, 49, told Scotty Craig where the police were so that he could avoid apprehension. Craig currently has felony warrants against him. Cothran is charged with felony hindering apprehension...
Rome, GAMarietta Daily Journal

No ID yet for person killed in Fay Street shooting

A person was killed in an incident on Fay Street in West Rome Monday afternoon. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area just before 5 p.m. No official details about the investigation had been released by the Rome Police Department as of Monday evening. Floyd County Deputy...
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shooting reported on Fay Street in West Rome

Police have responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Fay Street in West Rome. Around 4:50 p.m. a call came in E/911 regarding a reported shooting in the area. At least one person was reported badly wounded. Rome police responded to the area, but no details...
Floyd County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Man arrested outside home on drug charges

A Rome man is charged with possession of three different drugs and intent to distribute after Floyd County police arrested him outside his home on Tyler Street Thursday evening, reports stated. According to Floyd County Jail reports:. Jeffrey Daniel McWhorter, 35, had heroin, cocaine and meth in his possession. All...
Rome, GAwrganews.com

Washington State man arrested in Rome

A man from Washington State was arrested on multiple charges following an incident Sunday on Swan Point Drive in Rome. According to Floyd County Jail records, 22-year old Darren Rice threatened to kill a man with a knife and then attempted to fight officers by resisting arrest. Rice continued to...
Floyd County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Report: Fugitive nabbed while speeding

Floyd County police pulled over a vehicle for speeding and ultimately arrested the driver on a felony fugitive from justice warrant. Kevin Scott Hampton, 41, of Cedartown was stopped for speeding on Booze Mountain Road around 9 p.m. Sunday. While doing a routine license check, police discovered that Hampton had...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.