Rome Man Found with Meth after Selling Drugs to Informant

A man stands accused of fleeing from Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies at a high rate of speed – with a child in the back seat of his vehicle – over the weekend. According to jail records, 31 year old Ridge Donaldson of Rome was eventually taken into custody on Alford Road just over the Bartow County line Saturday evening. The report states that Donaldson’s vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour. The child, who was in the back seat, was not wearing a seat belt.