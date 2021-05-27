Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Support for new proposed law to boost whistleblowers at Veterans Affairs

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Not one but two bills would add vim and vigor to the Whistleblower Protection Act as it applies to the Department of Veterans Affairs. For summaries and why she thinks they’re a good idea, the Policy Counsel at the Project on Government Oversight, Melissa Wasser, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

federalnewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Current Affairs#House Oversight#Federal Drive#Apple Podcasts#Podcastone#Vim#Oawp#Pogo#Ig#Osc#Firefox#Va Whistleblowers#Whistleblower Wrongdoing#Va General Counsel#Senior Va Officials#Policy Counsel#Protections#Transparency#Enforcement Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Coalition of veterans groups to testify before Congress regarding Administration's budget for Department of Veterans Affairs

Among the topics to be discussed are community care, disability claims backlog, construction, and more. Joint testimony of the Independent Budget Veterans Service Organizations (IBVSOs)—DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—regarding the Administration’s budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.
Congress & Courtsnorthcentralpa.com

US Rep. Keller highlights growing backlog of veterans affairs requests

Washington, DC - US Rep. Fred Keller participated in the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs’ Member Day hearing about frustrations he has heard from constituents related to the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) and its growing backlog of unprocessed requests for documentation from veterans and military families. “The National Archives...
Congress & Courtsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Congress hints, Postal Service reform might be a real possibility this year

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Even as it debates a trillion here and a trillion there, Congress hasn’t overlooked some of the close-to-home issues like federal pay. They’re back in town and fully engaged and for what to look for in the week ahead, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Bloomberg Government Congress reporter Jack Fitzpatrick.
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

An update on efforts by VA to prevent veteran suicides

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The prevention of veteran suicides has been an ongoing and high priority for the Veterans Affairs Department. Efforts go far beyond hotlines and other operational measures, and extend into research. Both research and operational support and have a locus at VA’s Rocky Mountain Mental Illness Research Education and Clinical Center in Aurora, Colorado. For an update, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Center’s director, Dr. Lisa Brenner.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

GAO finds some agencies’ rudimentary IT modernization plans won’t pass muster for TMF

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Building a house takes two things: Money and a solid plan. The same is true for IT modernization. Now, thanks for a ballooning technology modernization fund, agencies will have the money they’ve said they need. Their plans, though, need a little work. That’s according to the director of the information technology and cybersecurity team at the Government Accountability Office, Kevin Walsh, who spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Virginia Statefederalnewsnetwork.com

VA health facilities, still operating in pandemic mode, get a checkup from the inspector general

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General is in the midst of a region-by-region look at how well its facilities perform their mission. It’s something the IG does every three years. This time around, no surprise, the COVID pandemic is a big part of the look-see. In fact, inspectors themselves had to switch to online visits. For what they found so far, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to deputy assistant inspector general Mary Toy.
Militarytheirregular.com

Veterans’ Affairs & Benefits

Concerns over eligibility and delayed roll-out of the VA Caregivers Program. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (Mont.) and Senator Patty Murray (Wash.) are expressing concerns over the Caregivers Program. Congress expanded the Caregivers Program to veterans of all eras under the VA MISSION Act of 2018. Since the...
Minoritiesfederalnewsnetwork.com

Next EEOC conference tackles the latest developments in unlawful discrimination

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Each year the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hosts a training conference for HR and EEO practitioners in both government and industry. The topic: Conflicts in employment laws. With what’s on the top of the agenda and the ongoing efforts to stop unlawful discrimination, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the EEOC’s Director of Federal Sector Programs, Dexter Brooks.
Economyfederalnewsnetwork.com

An agency learns an old procurement lesson: Judge bids how you say you will

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. It seemed like a long shot. But an IT contractor successfully protested an award made by the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, even though the protester had higher prices. But the NGA failed to follow its own plan for how it would evaluate bids. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the details from Smith Pachter McWhorter attorney Joe Petrillo.
MilitaryVirginia Business

AT&T wins $725M task order from Veterans Affairs

Contract secured by AT&T’s Fairfax County-based Public Sector organization. AT&T’s Oakton-based Public Sector organization secured a $725 million, 12-year task order to modernize the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ data network, the company will announce Wednesday. The contract is to deliver a modernized data communications platform that will serve as...
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

So-called regular appropriations work is getting later and later — that’s not good

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The longer it takes the Biden administration to get its final fiscal year 2022 appropriation request out, the worse it’ll be for federal contracting. By one account, the final numbers might not gel until February. Our guest says that would have a serious and negative impact on federal procurement, you know, buying stuff from contractors. For more, federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Public Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

When the pandemic hit, VA was more ready than its patients

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. When the pandemic hit the United States, the Department of Veterans Affairs famously switched to mostly virtual visits for primary health care. No surprise there — VA was already deep into a plan to be ready for such a disaster. But telehealth did have some issues, mainly having to do with VA Video Connect, the VA system for doing video visits. For the details, the VA’s Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Healthcare Inspections Dr. Julie Kroviak spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Public Safetyfederalnewsnetwork.com

A multi-sector task force has ideas for taking on the threat from ransomware

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Ransomware, hackers hijacking systems and demanding big money to release them, has become more than a threat for state and local governments and school districts. So far the federal government has been lucky. Now a coalition of companies and nonprofits called the Institute for Security and Technology has come up with a long list of recommendations for dealing with ransomware. For more, the president and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance and for White House cybersecurity special assistant, Michael Daniel, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Congress & Courtshomelandprepnews.com

Congress members release GAO report on DHS Inspector General

U.S. Reps. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Homeland Security Committee Chairman; Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman; John Katko (R-NY), Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member, and James Comer (R-KY), Oversight and Reform Committee Ranking Member, announced the release of a report from the General Accountability Office (GAO) shows systemic management problems at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General (DHS OIG).
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

GAO: DHS’ IG needs help carrying out oversight duties

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The Government Accountability Office has a tough assessment of the inspector general’s office at the Department of Homeland...
Congress & Courtstheiowastandard.com

SCHWEPPE: A Letter to Republicans in Congress Regarding Big Tech Funding

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***
Congress & Courtsmvariety.com

Rep. Babauta urges AG to ‘recover illegal OT payments’

REPRESENTATIVE Celina Babauta is asking Attorney General Edward Manibusan to "commence" with the collection of the 2.5 overtime pay that she said was illegally paid to cabinet members in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yutu over two years ago. The chairwoman of the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations,...