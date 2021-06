Summer is here and it calls for a cool, sweet treat! Below are our favorite places to enjoy some ice cream this summer. Perfect for those hot summer days, a special treat, or just because! We know there are many places to grab sweet treats, but we have chosen small businesses to support local shops. You’ll also find some fun recipes to make ice cream at home. Don’t forget to share your favorite ice cream flavors and let us know which place is your family’s favorite. This list is by no means exhaustive. If you know of a great place we missed, please email me and I’ll add this to the list. We all scream for ice cream!