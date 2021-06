Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher's date nights have been few and far between as of late, and according to Underwood, it's simply because she — like a lot of us over the past year — just doesn't feel like putting on real clothes. "We rarely have date nights, and it's all my fault because I'm like, 'Man, then I'm going to have to put on jeans or something, and I don't want to,'" she joked to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. "And also, I would rather just make dinner for the family and us eat there."