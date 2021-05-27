Cancel
College Station, TX

Trio of ‘Jacks qualify for NCAA Nationals after Day 1 of Regionals

By Caleb Beames
KTRE
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Station, Texas (KTRE) - The first day of the NCAA Western Regionals was good for the Stephen F. Austin State university Track and Field Team. Three members qualified for the NCAA Nationals next month in Eugene, Oregon. Branson Ellis won the pole vault with a top jump of 17 feet and 10-and-a-half inches. In the men’s javelin, Cord Neal finished fourth with a throw of 229 feet and seven inches. Izac Canchola finished 12th with a throw of 213 feet and seven inches.

