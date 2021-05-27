Serious Storm Damage Closed Harrisburg Pike In Lancaster (Photos)

Storm damage along Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Manheim Township PD

The heavy rain and winds closed Harrisburg Pike on Wednesday night, according to Manheim Township police.

The high winds caused fallen trees and construction debris to be strewn throughout the area.

Harrisburg Pike closed between Route 30 and Crossings Boulevard at the entrance to Wegman's in Long's Park until emergency crews could clean up the area.

Motorists were told to avoid this area and plan alternate routes of travel.

The roads were cleared by Thursday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.