By cutting things that others find "essential," Sam and Kari have figured out how to have more than enough and do the things that matter to them. Sam and Kari Zelinka of Madison, Wisconsin, are a fascinating couple. They're comfortably employed and live below their means. Given their academic and professional backgrounds, they could have chosen to live anywhere in the world, yet they settled with their three young daughters not far from where they grew up. They're busy, but Sam finds time to produce a popular blog covering personal finance issues for federal employees.