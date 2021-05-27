Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

How Better Sleep Can Help You Win At Life

By Sponsored
thekit.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think about our wellness, typically the first things that come to mind is our diet and our exercise. And while both elements are crucial in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there is one critical piece of the wellness puzzle we need to think about – our sleep. Professional athletes recognize that sleep is a key ingredient to strong athletic performance, but for the rest of us, we’re much quicker to grab another cup of coffee than hit our pillows earlier. What if we took a step back, put down our to-do lists and truly invested in our Zs the way professional athletes do?

thekit.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Country Canada#Exercise#Essentials#Back To Sleep#Health Sleep#Healthy Habits#Healthy People#Healthy Diet#Canadians#Sleepscore Labs#Healthy Sleep Habits#Healthy Lifestyle#Things#Workouts#Time#Rest#Consistency#Home#Professional Athletes#Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Tennis
Related
HealthTampa Bay News Wire

If you Want a Better Night’s Sleep, Deal with These 3 Things

Your sleep has become the target of almost as many scams as your diet. Sleep, or perhaps sleeplessness, is a $70B industry, and projected to top $100B in the next two years. The challenge is perplexing. There must be something in the water. All over the world, regardless of ethnicity, creed, economic, or educational status, people are having more trouble sleeping than ever. People are having as many as three sleepless nights a week and there is no sign of things getting any better.
Sex CrimesYoga Journal

How Yoga Can Help You Heal From Trauma

Two weeks shy of my 21st birthday, I sat alone on an emergency room table, head down, staring at my anxiously shaking feet. I tried to make sense of the past 24 hours. As I tried to collect my thoughts, a police officer with the ironic last name Lucky walked into the room.
Healthinews.co.uk

Dr Radha: Small steps can help you find your purpose in life – and you can feel better for living it

“Why?” This is a question that a lot of us ask in different contexts and for different reasons at many points in our lives. And it is probably one of the hardest questions to answer sometimes. I always think, though, that it is by trying to answer the hardest questions that brings us the most clarity, even if we can’t answer them fully. At least when we ask ourselves a question, we start to subconsciously digest it, like leaving something on the boil.
KidsHealthline

How Physical Activity Helps Children Do Better in School, Life

Researchers say physical activity can help children achieve academic success and better handle behavioral issues. Experts say physical activity can help children with self-esteem and task management as well as provide an outlet for emotions. Parents are encouraged to schedule exercise for children as if it’s a daily classroom assignment.
Home & GardenThrive Global

How Feeling Younger Can Help You Live Longer

You might be surprised to know this but simply feeling young can add more years to your life. Researchers at the University College London confirmed this. They asked 6500 participants who were 52 years and older, “How old do you feel you are?”. They followed up eight years later to see which participants were still alive; the results were mind-boggling.
DrinksYoga Journal

10 Drinks to Help You Get Your Best Sleep Ever

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. The stresses of the past year literally drove many of us to drink. And really, who could blame anyone for seeking a liquid escape from the anxiety? But after more than a year of Zoom happy hours and boozy pandemic “quarantinis,” many of us could use a different kind of nightcap—something healthy, calming and relaxing. So we rounded up some of the best slumber-inducing ingredients to help you nod off—along with recipes to create the best drinks for sleep. Sweet dreams!
HealthKTVZ

How to build lasting habits for a better life

Many of us know the kinds of habits that could make us healthier, more successful and likely happier. It might involve being more mindful, drinking more smoothies or training for a 5K race. And yet meditation may seem boring, cooking a healthy meal can feel like too much work, and sticking to a lazy routine of no exercise is so comfortable and familiar.
ScienceTampa Bay News Wire

Different Ways How Infrared Light Can Help You

Light therapy is one of the greatest gifts of modern science. With the improvement of technology, our lives have got easier and faster. However, nowadays, many people also suffer from various mental and physical health conditions. As we live in a faster society, we have less time to take care of our health issues. Therefore, we needed a faster and effective method to take care of ourselves. Light therapy has provided us a way to receive those benefits within a very short period and is totally safe! In this following article, we are going to discuss the range of benefits that light therapy can provide us. Stay tuned if you are still in doubt about light therapy or have questions about how light therapy can help you.
MeditationNarcity

7 Reasons You Should Prioritize Better Sleep Tonight & Every Night

When you hear the words "self-care," what do you think of? For many, the practice is synonymous with working out, eating well, yoga and meditation. But what about a regular sleep schedule?. With the ongoing worry of a global pandemic, the strain of working from home and the fallout from...
Healthfooyoh.com

5 Ways to Get Better Sleep That You Might Not Know About

Sleep is an important activity that the body performs to rest and recharge. Having to fall asleep naturally is the best thing that can happen to you. However, some people struggle to fall asleep and this proves to be so frustrating. Having difficulties in falling asleep has adverse effects on...
Mental HealthNorth Country Public Radio

Pandemic was a sleep thief; cognitive behavior therapy can help

As the coronavirus pandemic seized the world over the past 14 months, sleep became elusive for many. According to a meta-analysis by the Journal of Clinical Sleep and Medicine, roughly 40% of the global population had trouble sleeping in 2020. The pandemic delivered a perfect recipe for insomnia: Stress, anxiety,...
Mental Healthyoubeauty.com

What Is Mindfulness and How Can You Implement It in Your Daily Life

If we tried to explain the present time with one word, it would most likely be acceleration. It always feels like our responsibilities and tasks grow exponentially and our expectations with them. All of this creates this uneasy feeling that we are missing time. It seems like we completely forgot the feeling we get when we finish something we started, as we are already onto the next task. All this creates anxiety, dissatisfaction, and fatigue.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Sleeping Well Can Boost Clarity and Focus

As I reflect on Mental Health Awareness Month, it brings to mind that clarity is one of my core leadership fundamentals. And as 2021 progresses, clarity has never been more important. According to the dictionary definition, clarity means lucidity, coherence, and purity. To me, clarity is also closely connected to purpose, courage, and resilience. They go hand in hand and are all essential for these highly unusual and still-evolving times we are living through. Having a clear mind helps us to be our best selves and stay emotionally balanced. Clarity of thought enables us to access our strength, steadiness, and resilience so we can move forward effectively in all our endeavors.
Mental HealthRELEVANT Magazine

Learning How to Listen to Anxiety Can Help Change How You React to It

In 2017, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) polled one thousand US adults and found that nearly two-thirds were “extremely or somewhat anxious about health and safety for themselves and their families,” and more than one-third were more anxious overall than the previous year. By generation, millennials were the most anxious and baby boomers the least. Interestingly, men and women were equally anxious, though we’ve been led to believe differently, and people of color reported higher levels of anxiety than White people.
FitnessHealthline

How Acupuncture Can Optimize Sleep Patterns and Free You from Insomnia

Acupuncture is a technique that involves inserting needles into the skin to stimulate certain areas of the body. The practice of acupuncture has grown in popularity as a treatment for a variety of health conditions, like allergies, asthma, stress, depression, and insomnia. Here’s what the research has to say about...
BBCBig Think

Caffeine isn't actually going to help you combat sleep deprivation

Relying on caffeine to get you through the day isn't always the answer, according to a new study. The researchers assessed how effective caffeine was in counteracting the negative effects of sleep deprivation on cognition. As it turns out, caffeine can only get you so far. The study in the...