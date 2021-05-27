How Better Sleep Can Help You Win At Life
When we think about our wellness, typically the first things that come to mind is our diet and our exercise. And while both elements are crucial in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there is one critical piece of the wellness puzzle we need to think about – our sleep. Professional athletes recognize that sleep is a key ingredient to strong athletic performance, but for the rest of us, we’re much quicker to grab another cup of coffee than hit our pillows earlier. What if we took a step back, put down our to-do lists and truly invested in our Zs the way professional athletes do?thekit.ca