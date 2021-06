The world is understandably preoccupied with COVID-19 vaccines and the prospects they offer for emerging from the pandemic’s long shadow. But the vaccine rollout has been far from uniform from country to country. And if the experience with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus behind the pandemic, has taught the world anything, it’s the importance of being able to diagnose infections fast, early and often—to track the spread of new viruses and to prevent local outbreaks from becoming global scourges.