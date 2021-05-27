How to repair damaged telescopes and complete the Fortnite Foreshadowing Quest

Fortnite Season 6 has introduced an array of new content throughout. Now, the season is drawing to an end in a matter of weeks. Many players will be searching for their last few opportunities to level up their battle pass. Thankfully, Epic Games has introduced a new set of challenges for players to complete. Similar to the Spire Quests, the Fortnite Foreshadowing Quests are a part of the narrative. The Foreshadowing Quests are available to complete with 24,000 XP up for grabs.