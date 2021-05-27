How to repair damaged telescopes and complete the Fortnite Foreshadowing Quest
Fortnite Season 6 is coming to an end and you may be looking to earn some XP to complete your battle pass. Thankfully, Epic Games has introduced some new challenges to complete known as the Foreshadowing Quests. Already, these challenges have tasked players with investigating a downed helicopter in Fortnite. Now, a Foreshadowing Quest asks you to repair damaged telescopes which are dotted around the Fortnite map.www.pcinvasion.com