The verdict is in: America’s Got Talent is back in business, and nobody is happier about that than Simon Cowell. NBC’s hit summer reality competition series, which has astonished fans with its wide range of gifted contestants since 2006, faced its most unpredictable season last year. First, AGT grappled with newly implemented pandemic restrictions and safety measures; then, the back injury suffered by executive producer and judge Cowell forced the show to go on without him. He was among the 6.2 million U.S. viewers last September when America crowned Brandon Leake the grand prize winner — earning the spoken word poet $1 million.