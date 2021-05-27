Acer Swift X packs AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU — Is this the perfect college laptop?
Acer unveiled today the Swift X, a 14-inch laptop that taps AMD for its processing speeds and Nvidia for its gaming prowess. This newest clamshell model in the popular Swift series is the first with discrete graphics, and yet, the chassis remains at a relatively lightweight 3.1 pounds. It is an interesting hybrid that blends an ultra-portable frame with enough performance oomph for more than your basic computing tasks.www.laptopmag.com