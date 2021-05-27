Lawmakers Including Thune Turn up Heat for Packer Probe

Mark Mowry has announced his intent to run for U.S. Senate, the office currently held by Minority Whip John Thune, in the June 2022 Republican primary. “Our conservative leaders have talked loudly and forcefully, but then they enter the battle with tin swords and soon come retreating back to their constituencies with a feeble ‘I tried.’ South Dakotans love their freedom and independence, and they expect and deserve more from their leaders,” Mowry said in a press release.