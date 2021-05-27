Cancel
Lawmakers Including Thune Turn up Heat for Packer Probe

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers continue to turn up the heat to get action on possible cattle market manipulation and ant-trust violations, with cattle producers losing money while packers make record profits. Farm state lawmakers including South Dakota Senator John Thune are calling for hearings and yesterday Thune spoke on the Senate Floor asking for a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. He’s written the Department of Justice pressing for an additional probe and details of the current investigation of the cattle market that’s more than a year old.

