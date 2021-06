It’s all about streamlining your regimen. It’s likely you know someone in your life that is a multi-hyphenate (or hell, you might even be one yourself). A multi-hyphenate is the sort of person that we all strive to be. They’re the sort of person that has multiple eggs in their basket at all times and seem to juggle all of their hustles seamlessly. Think: CEO-Mother-Candlestick Maker, Ad Exec-Podcaster-DJ or even Doctor-Pilates Instructor-Novelist. And so, despite idolising multi-hyphenate lifestyles and careers, why is it that when it comes to our skincare routines, the thought of anything being mutli-hyphenate makes us shudder?