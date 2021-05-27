SPCA removes more than 3 dozen animals from filthy Berwick home

The Pennsylvania SPCA removed more than three dozen animals from a Berwick home Tuesday over concern for their welfare. The 37 animals – including dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, and a hamster – were removed from a home on Vine Street after the SPCA received a tip from first responders. While responding to a medical emergency, first responders reportedly found the animals living in unsanitary conditions. After executing a search warrant, the SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team found the pets inside the home living in filth; the floors completely covered in excrement. All the animals were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters. The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing. Charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.