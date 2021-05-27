A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton opens up about 'rivalry' between presenters on show

During its time on the air from 2009 to 2015, Glee was one of the most popular shows on TV. The show found the perfect balance between singing and drama and many of its cast members became household names. From the viewers’ perspective, everything on seemed to be all good between the cast members, but in reality, there was something not so nice bubbling under the surface. In the years since the show’s end, several cast members have spoken out about one of the show’s biggest stars, Lea Michele. Allegedly, Lea was quite the bully behind the scenes and she was the reason for some of her co-stars’ negative experiences on the show.