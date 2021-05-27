Cancel
Lighting the Flame of Knowledge

By Rabbi Yehoshua Gold
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

The years of high school are formative and transformational for adolescents. All students, and especially students with learning challenges, should be able to thrive when they spend their high school years in a warm, supportive environment that offers individualized academic, emotional, and social support to facilitate their growth and development in all areas. It is important that students find their individual niche in a welcoming school environment. As they face the emotional ups and downs of their teenage years, students engage in the process of individuation as they discover so much about themselves as learners and as human beings. They learn to develop their strengths and compensate for their areas of weakness as they grow into sensitive, caring adults ready to find their places in the world. They transform from sometimes teary-eyed freshmen into confident seniors who graduate high school prepared academically and socially for the next step in their individual paths toward self-actualization.

jewishlink.news
