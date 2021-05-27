Cancel
Military

Saudis: Coalition kit on Yemen island where base being built

Plainview Daily Herald
 11 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Thursday acknowledged having equipment on an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where a mysterious air base is now under construction. However, the coalition's statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency did not name who was building...

www.myplainview.com
Militarywtaq.com

Iraqi Asad base, where U.S. forces work, attacked with rocket – U.S. Coalition

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces, was attacked with a rocket on Monday, but no one was hurt, a coalition spokesman said. U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Destroys Houthi Drone Launched -- Saudi TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen on Friday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards kingdom, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Jon Boyle)
WorldUS News and World Report

U.S. Envoy for Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on Tuesday for talks with senior government officials aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Yemen, the State Department said. The Iran-aligned Houthis have been battling a Saudi Arabian-led military coalition for more than...
Middle Easttacticalreport.com

Saudi Arabia: No solution ahead for war in Yemen

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud is said to have claimed that there are many complications facing ongoing talks to end the war in Yemen, and that Saudi Arabia and the United States are not yet close to finding a solution to the war. What are...
Militarysouthfront.org

Saudi-led Coalition Thwarted Another Houthi Attack, Destroyed Two Booby-Trapped Boats

On May 28, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had foiled an attempt by the Houthis (Ansar Allah) to launch an attack with booby-trapped boats. In a statement, the coalition said that its forces destroyed two remotely-controlled water-borne Improvised Explosive Devices (WBIED) off the shores of the town of al-Salif on Yemen’s western coast before the Houthis could launch the attack.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Pentagon Chief, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Regional Security, Yemen War

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and emphasized U.S. commitment to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people, the Pentagon said. Austin and Prince Mohammed discussed regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen, and...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Yemen: 31 Houthis Killed in Saudi Airstrikes in Maarib

At least 31 Houthi fighters were killed in airstrikes from the US-backed Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s Maarib province, a source from Yemen’s Saudi-backed government told China’s Xinhua. “The airstrikes killed the militants in the desert while they were moving in three groups toward positions of the Yemeni army in the...
Militarymix929.com

Saudi-led coalition says it’s behind military buildup on Red Sea island

DUBAI (Reuters) – The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Wednesday it had established a presence on a strategic island at the entrance to the Red Sea to counter perceived threats to maritime trade from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The statement was issued in response to an Associated...
Middle Eastrock947.com

Yemen’s Houthis say they have attacked Saudi border frontline

DUBAI (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthi movement issued video footage on Saturday purportedly of an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines in which Houthi-run media said Saudi soldiers were captured and killed. The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition which has been battling the Iran-aligned...
Industrydeseret.com

This mysterious air base is being built on a volcano

There’s a new mysterious airbase being built on a volcanic island off the coast of Yemen, and it rests “in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo,” according to The Associated Press. The base — which is located on Mayun Island — would...
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

Houthis Attacked Saudi Air Base For Second Time In Week

On May 29, the Houthis announced that they had attacked King Khalid Air Base in the southern Saudi province of ‘Asir. The attack, which took place in the early morning, was carried out with a Qasef-2K suicide drone. The Qasef-2K is a copy of the Iranian Ababil-2, with a range of up to 150 km. The drone is armed with a high-explosive fragmentation, HE-FRAG, warhead equipped with a proximity fuze.
Middle EastAntiwar.com

The Saudi Blockade of Yemen: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the blockade’s role in Yemen’s humanitarian crisis?. For more than six years, Saudi Arabia has imposed an air and sea blockade on Yemen that has restricted the flow of vital commercial and humanitarian goods into the country. These restrictions have been a leading driver of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where 400,000 children are at risk of dying of malnutrition this year as the country is pushed toward “the biggest famine in modern history.” Since January 2021, Saudi Arabia has severely restricted fuel imports, hindering food shipments and hospitals’ ability to function.
Middle EastMiddletown Press

Yemen officials say Houthi rebel missile hits city, kills 17

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saturday killed at least 17 people in a government-held city, including a 5-year-old girl, officials said, as a U.S. envoy to the country accused the rebels of failing to try to reach peace in the war-wrecked nation.
TravelU.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking Returns from Travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, and Jordan

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned on June 3 from travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, and Jordan. During his trip, Special Envoy Lenderking met with senior government officials, international partners, and Yemenis to discuss the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen and the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire to bring relief to Yemenis. The Special Envoy coordinated closely with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths during his trip and welcomed Griffiths’ latest trip to Sana’a. While there are numerous problematic actors inside of Yemen, the Houthis bear major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a ceasefire and to take steps to resolve a nearly seven-year conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people. Instead, the Houthis continue a devastating offensive on Marib that is condemned by the international community and leaves the Houthis increasingly isolated. During his meetings with Yemenis, Lenderking also discussed the need to strengthen inclusive processes that enable the country’s citizens to discuss the future of their country and amplify voices for peace.
Middle Eastgranthshala.com

‘Houthi missile attack’ kills at least 17 in Yemen’s Marib

The attack comes after an Omani delegation arrived to mediate peace talks between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels. At least 17 people, including a five-year-old girl, have been killed in an attack targeting the Yemeni city of Marib, which the government blamed on Houthi rebels. Ali al-Ghulissi, the provincial...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

US envoy says Yemeni rebels not trying to reach cease-fire

CAIRO — The U.S. special envoy for Yemen lashed out at the Houthi rebels, accusing them of failing to try to reach an urgently needed cease-fire in the war-wrecked nation. Tim Lenderking said the Iranian-backed Houthis bear the major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a cease-fire and to take steps to "resolve a nearly seven-years conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people."