Movies

Emily Blunt: A Quiet Place Part II Is About Humanity's 'Rebith After Shutdown'

By David Crow
Den of Geek
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a scene early on in A Quiet Place Part II where audiences are first introduced to Cillian Murphy’s gruff and despairing Emmett. Once, long ago, Emmett was a neighbor and passing friend to the Abbotts, our central family of heroes in both films. Yet when he now runs into Emily Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott and her two children, Regan and Marcus (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe), the months of hell he’s endured in the face of apocalypse have taken their toll. They’ve taken everything.

MoviesGeekTyrant

Emily Blunt Teases a Third Film in A QUIET PLACE Horror Franchise

A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters this weekend. It’s a movie I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a long time, but fans have had to wait because of the pandemic. I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ve heard that it’s a great sequel that lives up to the hype.
Moviessb-american.com

A Quiet Place Part II

“You can’t stay!” Those aren’t the words a nerve-frayed family running from killer demons wants to hear. Yet, as they seek refuge, they encounter resistance in this sequel to one of the most innovative drama/horror/sci-fi films ever made, A Quiet Place. AQP was uniquely wondrous and scary. Is AQPPII equally frightening?
MoviesWashington Post

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ might just restore your faith in sequels — and humanity

One thing’s for certain: “A Quiet Place Part II” is less, well, quiet than the first film. That should have been expected from the wicked, Mona Lisa smile on the face of Emily Blunt as her character racked her shotgun after shooting one of the monsters in the face at the close of the otherwise impeccably minimalist, deeply suspenseful 2018 thriller. Aside from that shotgun blast and a few other judiciously placed loud noises, the movie played out in near total, almost entirely dialogue-free silence.
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Quiet Place Part II” Review: A strong and quiet type of thrilling horror

We start from the true beginning, with the dissonance of sound. A bell barks announcing a new customer entering the pharmacy. The customer’s boots are stuck along the floor.aloud Wow The noise of a customer peeling a plastic bag near a fruit stand. Join a baseball game in Little League. Enjoy the sound of bat balls, the cheers of parents and siblings, and friendly conversations on the stands.
Violent Crimeshazard-herald.com

John Krasinski praises wife Emily Blunt for bringing joy to A Quiet Place II set

John Krasinski has praised his wife Emily Blunt for being the "most talented actress" and for making the set of 'A Quiet Place Part II' a wonderful place to work. The husband and wife duo teamed up again for the horror sequel - which has been directed and written by Krasinski and stars him and his spouse - and he insists that Blunt made the entire shooting experience better for all the cast and crew, not just him.
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

#VicksFlicks Special Edition: A Quiet Place Part II

Very rarely does a sequel of any genre, especially in horror, reach the heights of the original, but that’s precisely what A Quiet Place Part II achieves. Writer-director John Krasinski’s skillful, exhilarating storytelling from A Quiet Place is strongly carried in to this beyond satisfying second part, expanding the world the Abbott family is silently surviving in. This one picks up right where the first one left off as Evelyn (with her newborn), Regan, and Marcus leave their home and walk further into the unknown, past where their sandy trail ends. The monsters’ mystique has worn off, which tends to happen after seeing them and discovering their weakness back in 2018. Even so, that doesn’t mean they’re still not scary as hell.
Theater & Danceculturemap.com

The Paramount Theatre presenst A Quiet Place Part II

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Written and directed by John Krasinski.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Have Completely Different Opinion About The Aliens In A Quiet Place Part 2

When A Quiet Place took the world by storm, John Krasinski dropped audiences into a world where creatures had invaded our planet and swiftly decimated the bulk of our civilization. Very little was revealed about the origins of the alien monsters. All we learned was that they were attracted by sound, and were very fast, consuming human victims the moment they made any noise. The upcoming sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, provides a little more backstory for the alien invasion, as we have seen in trailers that the movie shows flashback scenes to the Abbott family in their town the day of the invasion. But when CinemaBlend spoke with Krasinski and his wife/co-star Emily Blunt about the creatures, they had very different takes regarding their importance to the story at hand. Listen to their answers in the clip above.
Beauty & Fashionyournewsnet.com

Entertainment with Eden: Disney's "Cruella", "A Quiet Place Part II"

Here with your Entertainment Report, I’m Eden Lane. Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella,”. It’s a live-action prequel about the rebellious early days of one of Disney’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella Deville. It’s 1970s London during the punk rock revolution. Estella is...
MoviesCollider

'A Quiet Place Part II' Is Full of Impressive Long Takes, Sure. But Let's Praise Another of Its Filmmaking Techniques

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for A Quiet Place Part IIIn our contemporary discourse about visual-driven genre cinema, be it action, sci-fi, or horror, a surefire way to denote quality is to mention its usage of long takes. Fluidity, comprehension, and the subconscious assurance that what we're seeing play out is "actually happening" — these are the signifiers of a well-crafted film. Conversely, you start chopping your genre film up enough, you get ridiculed and memed.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[Movie Review] A QUIET PLACE PART II

Back in 2017, when it was announced that John Krasinski was directing a horror film written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, many scratched their head in wonderment. Was he a horror fan? What would the guy from “The Office” bring to the genre? By the time A Quiet Place came out in theaters, it had already amassed massive acclaim which was eventually followed by the announcement that Krasinski would direct and write a sequel. Though many were excited, some wondered if the sequel would be able to live up to its predecessor. And in the case of this critic, A QUIET PLACE PART II more than delivers.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

A Quiet Place Part II Star Emily Blunt Describes Her First Kiss as a ‘Horror Show’

Actress Emily Blunt has described her first kiss as a “horror show”, because she was left needing to wipe her mouth when the kiss was over. Blunt shared that she was playing spin the bottle with friends when the bottle landed on Ashley, whom she said was a tall and handsome boy with a 90s “curtained” hairstyle that she and her friends found attractive. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Pirate-y Adventure Reveals Jesse Plemons As the Villain (Wach Video).
Moviesmoviehole.net

A Quiet Place spin-off set for 2023

The previously-announced spin-off of “A Quiet Place”, set to be written and directed by “Mud” helmer Jeff Nichols, has been skedded for a 2023 release. Paramount Pictures says the film, which won’t be a direct follow-up to “A Quiet Place Part II” only set in the same world, opens March 31, 2023 release.