Emily Blunt: A Quiet Place Part II Is About Humanity’s ‘Rebith After Shutdown’
There is a scene early on in A Quiet Place Part II where audiences are first introduced to Cillian Murphy's gruff and despairing Emmett. Once, long ago, Emmett was a neighbor and passing friend to the Abbotts, our central family of heroes in both films. Yet when he now runs into Emily Blunt's Evelyn Abbott and her two children, Regan and Marcus (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe), the months of hell he's endured in the face of apocalypse have taken their toll. They've taken everything.