A family has been given a brand new house after theirs was burnt to the ground when a mischief of mice chewed through electrical wires in the roof and caused a fire.The blaze engulfed the property in Gwabegar, New South Wales, and left Rebekah Ward and her young family without anywhere to live, as reported by MailOnline.Ms Ward said the mouse infestation, that has plagued eastern Australia in recent months, has been so bad that her sons John, 12, Charlie, nine, and Oliver, seven, have all been bitten by rodents.She told The Today Show: “They crawl over the kids...