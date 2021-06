The Duchess of Cambridge looked fabulous on Tuesday as she headed to Orkney as part of her royal visit to Scotland with her husband, Prince William. The royal couple's first stop was to formally open the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall. It opened its doors in 2019 and replaced the old hospital, which had served the community for ninety years. The new facility has enabled the repatriation of many NHS services from the Scottish mainland, allowing Orkney’s population to receive most of their healthcare at home.