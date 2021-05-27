Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans unveil $928B infrastructure counter-proposal

By Juliegrace Brufke
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans unveiled their $928 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday in response to the Biden Administration’s mammoth $1.7 trillion proposal. The GOP’s latest counteroffer — led by by GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mike Crapo of Idaho and John Barrasso of Wyoming — would provide $506 billion for roads and bridges and other major projects, with $4 billion being allocated toward electric vehicle infrastructure; $98 billion for public transit systems, $46 billion for passenger and freight rail, $21 billion for safety, $22 billion for ports and waterways, $56 billion for airports, $22 billion for western water storage, $72 billion for water infrastructure, $65 billion for broadband infrastructure and 20 billion for infrastructure financing.

nypost.com
POTUSMSNBC

Why the White House rejected the GOP's latest infrastructure offer

To hear Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) tell it, a bipartisan breakthrough on infrastructure investments is quite likely. The conservative Democrat said yesterday he had "all the confidence in the world" that the White House and Senate Republicans could reach a compromise, adding that the two sides are "not that far apart."
Congress & CourtsGephardt Daily

Sen. Democrat Manchin opposes voting rights bill, ending filibuster

June 6 (UPI) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin broke with the party on Sunday, announcing that he will not vote for the For the People Act. Manchin, who represents West Virginia, clearly stated his opposition to the sweeping voting rights bill and also said that he would not support Democratic efforts to alter filibuster rules to help push President Joe Biden’s agenda through an evenly divided Senate in an op-ed for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Congress & CourtsBakersfield Californian

Lawmakers optimistic about compromise on Biden’s infrastructure bill

Lawmakers are still tinkering with President Biden’s sweeping infrastructure package, with Republicans and moderates saying a compromise is possible. Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, said on Sunday he had “all the confidence in the world” a deal was within reach on the expansive proposals, which range from highway and sewer upgrades to boosting care for the elderly.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

America's future in the hands of West Virginia's senators

West Virginia’s senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, each have disproportionate power to determine America's legislative future, including on voting rights and infrastructure. Axios Re:cap digs into West Virginia’s moment at the center of the U.S. political world with Axios political reporter Alayna Treene. Go deeper. Manchin...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Manchin "confident" in infrastructure package compromise

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is "confident" the White House and Senate Republicans will reach a compromise on the infrastructure package in the coming days, he told Fox News Sunday. Why it matters: Considered one of the Democrats most crucial to the success of the president's legislative agenda, Manchin's remarks come...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Steve Bannon Urges 'Major Effort' to Bring Joe Manchin Into Republican Party

Steve Bannon is calling for a "major effort" to bring moderate Democrat Senator Joe Manchin into the Republican Party so that the GOP can take back the Senate. "I actually believe there should be a major effort led by guys like [Florida Senator] Rick Scott to bring Joe Manchin into the Republican Party right now," Bannon said on a Monday episode of his Real America's Voice podcast, War Room. "Bring him into the Republican Party, make sure that he's a welcome member of the Republican Party."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate returns to recess leftovers

The Senate returns Tuesday to a full slate of negotiations Congress failed to complete before blowing town for Memorial Day. Driving the news: Next steps on a Jan. 6 commission will compete with infrastructure talks, police reform and a China-focused package on U.S. competitiveness. Infrastructure: Democrats and the White House...
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Joe Manchin May Have Just Made Democrats’ Democracy Reform Efforts Impossible

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s unrelenting quest for bipartisanship has claimed its most recent victim: A sweeping voting rights and election reform bill that has been a top priority for President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers.
Congress & Courtsphillytrib.com

House Dems unveil $547 billion transportation bill

House Democrats unveiled the latest plan for tackling the nation’s aging infrastructure Friday, proposing a $547 billion transportation funding bill that seeks to ramp up spending on rail and transit while encouraging states to repair existing roads rather than build new ones. The bill, proposed by members of the House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Parliamentarian changes Senate calculus for Biden agenda

The Senate parliamentarian’s ruling allowing Democrats to sidestep a GOP filibuster only one more time in 2021 is forcing Democratic lawmakers to rethink how they can advance President Biden ’s agenda. Democratic aides now say the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package will have to be even bigger since they have just...