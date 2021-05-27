‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 First Look: ‘Karate Kid III’ Villain Terry Silver Returns
It’s official: Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver in the fourth season of Cobra Kai. Anyone else immediately think of Kari Kimmel’s chilling version of “Cruel Summer” when they heard the news? Silver’s return to the franchise was a forgone conclusion after the events of the third season, but Netflix just released a chilling first look at the character Karate Kid fans love to hate.decider.com