Notice Board: May 28, 2021
Department of Public Works Director Tim Kilhart reports that starting now, and ending in late June or early July, the town’s subcontractor will be repaving sections of road throughout Harvard. The subcontractor’s schedule often runs on short notice, so advance warning is not always possible. The roads scheduled for work are Tahanto Trail, Westcott Road, Cameron Road, East Bare Hill Road, Slough Road (continuing), and Woodchuck Hill Road. Oak Hill Road will see some work if the budget allows, Kilhart said.www.harvardpress.com