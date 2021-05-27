Cancel
Congress & Courts

College athletes would be defined as employees who could collectively bargain if new Senate bill becomes law

By Dennis Dodd
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege athletes would be considered employees who are able to collectively bargain for basic labor rights if a new Congressional bill introduced Thursday morning eventually becomes law. Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) have sponsored the College Athlete Right To Organize Act in the Senate. The bill defines...

www.cbssports.com
Related
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Marijuana Legalization Bill Heads To Senate Floor Following Contentious Committee Hearing

During a marathon hearing that stretched into the early hours on Thursday, a New Mexico Senate panel narrowly approved a bill to legalize marijuana, setting up a floor vote with just days to go before the end of the legislative session. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the measure, House Bill 12, on a 5–4 vote, with Chairman Joe Cervantes (D) siding with the panel’s three Republican members in opposition. Many saw the Judiciary Committee, where a similar legalization bill died last year, as the legislation’s biggest obstacle on its path to becoming law. The proposal has already passed the House of Representatives last month and earned the backing of key Senate leaders. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has also repeatedly called for the policy change and included legalization in her 2021 legislative agenda. The NM Senate Judiciary Committee voted to do-pass (5-4) CS/CS/HB 12/aaaaa. The bill enacts the Cannabis Regulation Act, a plan for regulation and licensing of commercial #cannabis production / distribution / sale / consumption by people 21+. #nmleg #nmpol #nmlegis #nmgov pic.twitter.com/7lZrSL0y0j — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) March 18, 2021 The bill has three major components, lead sponsor Rep. Javier Martínez (D) said at the hearing: protecting existing medical marijuana patients, ensuring racial justice in how cannabis is legalized and establishing smart regulatory and tax systems. “Is this bill perfect? Probably not,” he acknowledged. “Should this bill move forward, should we legalize cannabis in New Mexico this year, I can assure you that we will all be up here next year, making tweaks. That’s the way it should be…because good policy and good law should be evolving, especially when we attempt to do something as big as this.” If passed, the bill would legalize possession and personal cultivation of marijuana, as well as sales from licensed retailers.…
Chicago, ILIllinois Business Journal

College athletes could profit from likeness under pending bill

SPRINGFIELD – College athletes in Illinois would be able to independently profit from their image or likeness under a bill passed by the Illinois House last week. It’s the latest development in a decades-old debate regarding policies overseen by the NCAA, which is the governing body of most intercollegiate athletics. It still needs approval from the state Senate and the governor to become law.
Eugene, ORklcc.org

Oregon Senate passes bill allowing college athletes to receive compensation

On a 23-6 vote, the Oregon Senate Thursday approved a bill that will allow college athletes to be paid. Senate Bill 5 — a long-time passion project of Sen. President Peter Courtney — gives student athletes the right to sign contracts providing compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals and appearance fees.
NFL977wmoi.com

College Student Athlete Endorsement Bill Passes the House and Senate

Legislation letting college student athletes benefit from endorsements is headed for final approval from the governor. Efforts to pass a similar measure have been underway in recent years, giving college athletes a chance to get an agent and sign endorsement deals. It’s supported by Representative Jonathan Carroll of Northbrook. “As...
Congress & Courtsleadertimes.com

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act. “Big-time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied […]
College Sportsthechiefleader.com

Legislation would allow college athletes to unionize

College athletes could soon be banding together. A bill introduced May 28 would grant the athletes employee status and give them organizing and collective-bargaining rights, ESPN reported. The College Athletes Right to Organize bill, authored by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)would uproot the NCAA’s “foundational premise of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Legislation Introduced Seeking to Provide Collective Bargaining Rights to College Athletes

U.S. senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced legislation on Thursday seeking to provide collective bargaining rights to college athletes. Among other components of the proposed legislation, the College Athlete Right to Organize Act would amend the National Labor Relations Act and allow athletes to collectively bargain at any college, regardless of state laws. As part of the legislation, college athletes would also be deemed employees and schools would be employers.
Labor Issuesbloomberglaw.com

College Athletes Would Get Right to Unionize in Democrats’ Bill

College athletes would be treated as employees and get the right to form unions under legislation congressional Democrats are proposing. The bill, unveiled Thursday, would amend the National Labor Relations Act to define athletes as employees if they receive any compensation from their college. It would direct the National Labor Relations Board to consider athletes in the same athletic conference as part of the same bargaining unit. It would ban agreements such as scholarships that waive an athlete’s rights to bargain collectively.