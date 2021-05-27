Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Doped antiferromagnets switch faster

By Isabelle Dumé
Physics World
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysicists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US have found a new way to switch antiferromagnetism on and off. Their technique, which involves doping antiferromagnetic materials with extra electrons, could allow for faster, higher-density and more stable memory storage. Modern hard disk drives encode data by using...

physicsworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Antiferromagnetism#Magnetic Storage#Applied Physics#Modern Physics#Applied Materials#Advanced Materials#Electronic Materials#Mit#Physics World#Physical Review Letters#Conventional Ferromagnets#Magnetic Field Pulses#Oxygen Atoms#Magnetization#Ferromagnetic Materials#Electrons#Frequencies#Sharp Magnetic Transition#Antiferromagnetic Bits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Self-biased magnetoelectric switching at room temperature in three-phase ferroelectric–antiferromagnetic–ferrimagnetic nanocomposites

Magnetoelectric systems could be used to develop magnetoelectric random access memory and microsensor devices. One promising system is the two-phase 3-1-type multiferroic nanocomposite in which a one-dimensional magnetic column is embedded in a three-dimensional ferroelectric matrix. However, it suffers from a number of limitations including unwanted leakage currents and the need for biasing with a magnetic field. Here we show that the addition of an antiferromagnet to a 3-1-type multiferroic nanocomposite can lead to a large, self-biased magnetoelectric effect at room temperature. Our three-phase system is composed of a ferroelectric Na0.5Bi0.5TiO3 matrix in which ferrimagnetic NiFe2O4 nanocolumns coated with antiferromagnetic p-type NiO are embedded. This system, which is self-assembled, exhibits a magnetoelectric coefficient of up to 1.38 × 10–9 s m–1, which is large enough to switch the magnetic anisotropy from the easy axis (Keff = 0.91 × 104 J m–3) to the easy plane (Keff = –1.65 × 104 J m–3).
ScienceNature.com

Reducing Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction and field-free spin-orbit torque switching in synthetic antiferromagnets

Perpendicularly magnetized synthetic antiferromagnets (SAF), possessing low net magnetization and high thermal stability as well as easy reading and writing characteristics, have been intensively explored to replace the ferromagnetic free layers of magnetic tunnel junctions as the kernel of spintronic devices. So far, utilizing spin-orbit torque (SOT) to realize deterministic switching of perpendicular SAF have been reported while a large external magnetic field is typically needed to break the symmetry, making it impractical for applications. Here, combining theoretic analysis and experimental results, we report that the effective modulation of Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction by the interfacial crystallinity between ferromagnets and adjacent heavy metals plays an important role in domain wall configurations. By adjusting the domain wall configuration between Bloch type and Néel type, we successfully demonstrate the field-free SOT-induced magnetization switching in [Co/Pd]/Ru/[Co/Pd] SAF devices constructed with a simple wedged structure. Our work provides a practical route for utilization of perpendicularly SAF in SOT devices and paves the way for magnetic memory devices with high density, low stray field, and low power consumption.
Sciencearxiv.org

Implementation and enhancement of nonreciprocal quantum synchronization with strong isolation in antiferromagnet-cavity systems

Sensitive signal detection and processing in classical world, especially in quantum regime, require nonreciprocal manipulation. In this paper we show how to achieve nonreciprocal quantum synchronization for two magnon modes in a two-sublattice antiferromagnet with strong isolation.The antiferromagnet is trapped in a cavity with two posts so that the two magnon modes not only couple to each other through a parametric-type interaction, but also interact with a same cavity respectively in a beam splitter-type and parametric-type ways. Under the condition of system's stability, we show that nonreciprocal quantum synchronization between two magnon modes is mainly dependent on resonance frequency of the cavity caused by direction of input currents. In addition,quantum synchronization is enhanced by the increase of interaction strength between two Bogoliubov modes and cavity mode. Moreover, numerical simulation results with parameters commonly used in current experiments show that the present scheme may be feasible.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Predicting Intrinsic Antiferromagnetic and Ferroelastic MnF4 monolayer with Controllable Magnetization

Two-dimensional (2D) multiferroic materials with controllable magnetism have promising prospects in miniaturized quantum device applications, such as high-density data storage and spintronic devices. Here, using first-principles calculations, we propose a coexistence of antiferromagnetism and ferroelasticity in multiferroic $MnF_{4}$ monolayer. The $MnF_{4}$ monolayer is found to be an intrinsic wide-gap semiconductor with large spin polarization ~3 $\mu_{B}$/Mn, in which the antiferromagnetic order originates from the cooperation and competition of the direct exchange and super exchange. $MnF_{4}$ monolayer is also characterized by strongly uniaxial magnetic anisotropic behavior, that can be manipulated by the reversible ferroelastic strain and carrier doping. Remarkably, the carrier doping not only leads to an antiferromagnetic to ferromagnetic phase transformation, bult also could switch the easy magnetization axis between the in-plane and out-of-plane directions. In addition, the Néel temperature was evaluated to be about 140 K from the Monte Carlo simulations based on the Heisenberg model. The combination of antiferromagnetic and ferroelastic properties in $MnF_{4}$ monolayer provides a promising platform for studying the magnetoelastic effects, and brings about new concepts for next-generation nonvolatile memory and multi-stage storage.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Disorder-assisted Robustness of Ultrafast Cooling in High Doped CVD-Graphene

Dirac Fermion, which is the low energy collective excitation near the Dirac cone in monolayer graphene, have gained great attention by low energy Terahertz probe. In the case of undoped graphene, it has been generally understood that the ultrafast terahertz thermal relaxation is mostly driven by the electron-phonon coupling (EOP), which can be prolonged to tens and hundreds of picoseconds. However, for the high doped graphene, which manifests the negative photoinduced terahertz conductivity, there is still no consensus on the dominant aspects of the cooling process on a time scale of a few picoseconds. Here, the competition between the disorders assisted defect scattering and the electron-phonon coupling process in the cooling process of the graphene terahertz dynamics is systematically studied and disentangled. We verify experimentally that the ultrafast disorder assisted lattice-phonon interaction, rather than the electron-phonon coupling process, would play the key role in the ultrafast thermal relaxation of the terahertz dynamics. Furthermore, the cooling process features robustness which is independent on the pump wavelength and external temperature. Our finding is expected to propose a considerable possible cooling channel in CVD-graphene and to increase the hot electron extracting efficiency for the design of graphene-based photoconversion devices.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

A faster way to track COVID variants

Clear Labs, a California-based startup that provides rapid genetic sequencing for pathogen surveillance, will announce a new $60 million funding round this morning. Why it matters: Clear Labs' whole genome sequencing can identify the unique genetic code of a pathogen within 24 hours, allowing hospitals or public health agencies to track unusual variants in diseases like COVID-19 as well as food safety threats like salmonella.
Sciencearxiv.org

Gapless Spin Liquid and Non-local Corner Excitation in the Spin-1/2 Heisenberg Antiferromagnet on Fractal

Motivated by the mathematical beauty and the recent experimental realizations of fractal systems, we study the spin-$1/2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model on a Sierpiński gasket. The fractal porous feature generates new kinds of frustration to exhibit exotic quantum states. Using advanced tensor network techniques, we identify a quantum gapless-spin-liquid ground state in fractional spatial dimension. This fractal spin system also demonstrates nontrivial non-local properties. While the extremely short-range correlation causes a highly degenerate spin form factor, the entanglement in this fractal system suggests scaling behaviors significantly different from those in integer dimensions. We also study the dynamic structure factor and clearly identify the gapless excitation with a stable corner excitation emerged from the ground-state entanglement. Our results unambiguously point out multiple essential properties of this fractal spin system, and open a new route to explore spin liquid and frustrated magnetism.
PhysicsNature.com

Quantized spin Hall conductance in a magnetically doped two dimensional topological insulator

Soon after the discovery of the quantum spin Hall effect, it has been predicted that a magnetic impurity in the presence of strong Coulomb interactions will destroy the quantum spin Hall effect. However, the fate of the quantum spin Hall effect in the presence of magnetic impurities has not yet been experimentally investigated. Here, we report the successful experimental demonstration of a quantized spin Hall resistance in HgTe quantum wells dilutely alloyed with magnetic Mn atoms. These quantum wells exhibit an inverted band structure that is very similar to that of the undoped material. Micron sized devices of (Hg,Mn)Te quantum well (in the topological phase) show a quantized spin Hall resistance of h/2e2 at low temperatures and zero magnetic field. At finite temperatures, we observe signatures of the Kondo effect due to interaction between the helical edge channels and magnetic impurities. Our work lays the foundation for future investigations of magnetically doped quantum spin Hall materials towards the realization of chiral Majorana fermions.
ChemistryPhys.org

Synthesis, characteristics and application of doped carbon structures

This doctoral thesis focuses on the development of novel carbon materials, their characterization, and application in energy storage and water purification. The specific objectives of this study were the following: (1) develop methods to fabricate carbon materials with a graphene-like structure, from cheap and renewable biomass-based precursors, (2) to improve properties of carbon nanomaterial with doping and (3) investigate applicability of these materials in energy storage and water purification.
Sciencearxiv.org

Emergent nonequilibrium phases in the photo-doped one-dimensional Mott insulator

Yuta Murakami, Shintaro Takayoshi, Tatsuya Kaneko, Zhiyuan Sun, Denis Golež, Andrew J. Millis, Philipp Werner. We study the nonequilibrium phase diagram of long-lived photo-doped states in the one-dimensional $U$-$V$ Hubbard model, where $\eta$-pairing, spin density wave and charge density wave (CDW) phases are found. The photo-doped states are studied using an effective model obtained by a Schrieffer-Wolff transformation combined with separate chemical potentials for the approximately conserved pseudoparticle excitations, leading to a generalized Gibbs ensemble type description. These photo-doped states are characterized by gapless ($\eta$-paring) and gapped (CDW) features in the nonequilibrium spectra. For small $V$, the $\eta$-pairing correlations dominate over a wide doping range even when the SU$_c(2)$ symmetry that protects $\eta$-pairing in the pure Hubbard model is absent. With increasing $V$, the CDW correlations take over in a wide doping range and are strong relative to the chemically doped case. We attribute the strong CDW correlations to the competition between intra- and inter-species repulsion and the one-dimensional configuration. Our results show that photo-doped strongly correlated systems exhibit different phases than conventional semiconductors.
ChemistryScience Now

Controlling the anisotropy of a van der Waals antiferromagnet with light

Van der Waals magnets provide an ideal playground to explore the fundamentals of low-dimensional magnetism and open opportunities for ultrathin spin-processing devices. The Mermin-Wagner theorem dictates that as in reduced dimensions isotropic spin interactions cannot retain long-range correlations, the long-range spin order is stabilized by magnetic anisotropy. Here, using ultrashort pulses of light, we control magnetic anisotropy in the two-dimensional van der Waals antiferromagnet NiPS3. Tuning the photon energy in resonance with an orbital transition between crystal field split levels of the nickel ions, we demonstrate the selective activation of a subterahertz magnon mode with markedly two-dimensional behavior. The pump polarization control of the magnon amplitude confirms that the activation is governed by the photoinduced magnetic anisotropy axis emerging in response to photoexcitation of ground state electrons to states with a lower orbital symmetry. Our results establish pumping of orbital resonances as a promising route for manipulating magnetic order in low-dimensional (anti)ferromagnets.
ChemistryNature.com

CO doping of organic interlayers for perovskite solar cells

In perovskite solar cells, doped organic semiconductors are often used as charge-extraction interlayers situated between the photoactive layer and the electrodes. The π-conjugated small molecule 2,2′,7,7′-tetrakis[N,N-di(4-methoxyphenyl)amino]-9,9-spirobifluorene (spiro-OMeTAD) is the most frequently used semiconductor in the hole-conducting layer1,2,3,4,5,6, and its electrical properties considerably affect the charge collection efficiencies of the solar cell7. To enhance the electrical conductivity of spiro-OMeTAD, lithium bis(trifluoromethane)sulfonimide (LiTFSI) is typically used in a doping process, which is conventionally initiated by exposing spiro-OMeTAD:LiTFSI blend films to air and light for several hours. This process, in which oxygen acts as the p-type dopant8,9,10,11, is time-intensive and largely depends on ambient conditions, and thus hinders the commercialization of perovskite solar cells. Here we report a fast and reproducible doping method that involves bubbling a spiro-OMeTAD:LiTFSI solution with CO2 under ultraviolet light. CO2 obtains electrons from photoexcited spiro-OMeTAD, rapidly promoting its p-type doping and resulting in the precipitation of carbonates. The CO2-treated interlayer exhibits approximately 100 times higher conductivity than a pristine film while realizing stable, high-efficiency perovskite solar cells without any post-treatments. We also show that this method can be used to dope π-conjugated polymers.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Using OpenApi to Ship APIs Faster

Writing an API from scratch can be quite fun and informative for developers. Yet, maintaining dozens of APIs in a company is whole other kettle of fish. Back in the 70s, source control didn’t exist. Each developer had their own local copy of the company’s source code. Then people started storing the code in a centralised place, manually merging conflicts as and when they happened, before eventually, Git arrived.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal-chirality-dependent control of magnetic domains in a time-reversal-broken antiferromagnet

Chiral-lattice magnets can exhibit a variety of physical phenomena when time-reversal symmetry is broken by their magnetism. For example, nonreciprocal responses of (quasi)particles have been widely observed in chiral-lattice magnets with macroscopic magnetization. Meanwhile, time-reversal symmetry can also be broken in antiferromagnets without magnetization. Here we report an unconventional chirality-magnetism coupling in a chiral-lattice antiferromagnet Pb(TiO)Cu4(PO4)4 whose time-reversal symmetry is broken by an ordering of magnetic quadrupoles. Our experiments demonstrate that a sign of magnetic quadrupoles is controllable by a magnetic field only, which is generally impossible in consideration of the symmetry of magnetic quadrupoles. Furthermore, we find that the sign of magnetic quadrupoles stabilized by applying a magnetic field is reversed by a switching of the chirality. Our theoretical calculations and phenomenological approach reveal that this unusual coupling between the chirality and magnetic quadrupoles is mediated by the previously-unrecognized magnetic octupoles that emerge due to the chirality.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Scientists identify a rare magnetic propeller in a binary star system

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have identified the first eclipsing magnetic propeller in a cataclysmic variable star system, according to research forthcoming in the Astrophysical Journal ("Confirmation of a Second Propeller: A High-Inclination Twin of AE Aquarii"). The star system, referred to as J0240, is only...
Computersillinoisnewstoday.com

Researchers face major hurdles in quantum computing

In a series of treatises, Rochester researchers report significant advances in improving the transfer of information in quantum systems. Quantum science has the potential to revolutionize modern technology with more efficient computers, communications, and sensing devices. However, achieving these technical goals remains a challenge, especially with regard to effective information transfer in quantum systems.
ChemistryEurekAlert

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A long-standing basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system, on which subsequent cellular life is based?
AstronomyScience Daily

Physicists report definitive evidence how auroras are created

Physicistsreport definitive evidence of how auroras are created. In experiments, the physicists demonstrated the physical mechanisms for the acceleration of electrons by Alfven waves under conditions corresponding to Earth's auroral magnetosphere. FULL STORY. The aurora borealis, or northern lights, that fill the sky in high-latitude regions have fascinated people for...
ChemistryEurekAlert

Tiny particles power chemical reactions

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- MIT engineers have discovered a new way of generating electricity using tiny carbon particles that can create a current simply by interacting with liquid surrounding them. The liquid, an organic solvent, draws electrons out of the particles, generating a current that could be used to drive chemical...