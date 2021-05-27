Doped antiferromagnets switch faster

Dirac Fermion, which is the low energy collective excitation near the Dirac cone in monolayer graphene, have gained great attention by low energy Terahertz probe. In the case of undoped graphene, it has been generally understood that the ultrafast terahertz thermal relaxation is mostly driven by the electron-phonon coupling (EOP), which can be prolonged to tens and hundreds of picoseconds. However, for the high doped graphene, which manifests the negative photoinduced terahertz conductivity, there is still no consensus on the dominant aspects of the cooling process on a time scale of a few picoseconds. Here, the competition between the disorders assisted defect scattering and the electron-phonon coupling process in the cooling process of the graphene terahertz dynamics is systematically studied and disentangled. We verify experimentally that the ultrafast disorder assisted lattice-phonon interaction, rather than the electron-phonon coupling process, would play the key role in the ultrafast thermal relaxation of the terahertz dynamics. Furthermore, the cooling process features robustness which is independent on the pump wavelength and external temperature. Our finding is expected to propose a considerable possible cooling channel in CVD-graphene and to increase the hot electron extracting efficiency for the design of graphene-based photoconversion devices.