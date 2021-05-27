ADOPTING A RESCUE DOG—HOW YOU CAN SPOT A SCAM

Dear Cathy, I have a 6-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel named Remy. He’s housebroken and never used training pads. When my grandkids come over, Remy is fine with the girls, but Remy seems anxious when my boyfriend’s 2-year-old grandson is around. The other day, he was running around the house with Remy’s favorite toy animal. The next day, Remy urinated in his bed and then a few days later, he urinated in mine. Do you think it could be because the grandson had his toy? — Kathy, Seaford Island, New York.