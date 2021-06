Should you buy Polygon (Matic)? Yesterday it was up over 100% – we look at reasons why the buying interest looks set to continue. It’s now an opportune time to become more acquainted with crypto investments, given that they make very good returns. This is because even though cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and the current market turmoil is clear evidence of that, the technology behind them is strong and adoption is growing, which means that cryptocurrencies are here to stay.