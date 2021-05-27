Saputo acquires ingredients company and Sheese cheese alternative maker

Two strategic acquisitions to accelerate Cloudera’s launch of the self-service era for data and analytics in the public cloud. Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, announced that it has agreed to acquire Datacoral and Cazena in two separate transactions. The additions of Datacoral and Cazena will support the evolution of Cloudera’s public cloud offering and expand Cloudera’s market opportunity as the company moves beyond big data to self-service. The two acquisitions mark an important milestone as Cloudera continues to execute its strategic plan to build a leader in the hybrid cloud space.