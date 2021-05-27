Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Saputo acquires ingredients company and Sheese cheese alternative maker

By Jim Cornall contact
Food Navigator
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian dairy company Saputo Inc. has announced two acquisitions, one in the dairy alternatives space and the other in value-added ingredients, at a cost of around C$187m (US$154m). The company has purchased established UK cheese alternative maker Bute Island Foods Ltd., which produces and distributes a variety of cheese alternative...

www.foodnavigator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Saputo Inc#Organic Products#Specialty Foods#Investment Products#Dairy Products#Business Innovation#Sheese#Canadian#Bute Island Foods Ltd#The Bute Island Foods#Scottish#Llc#Value Added Ingredients#Company#Private Label Brands#Organic Lactose#Vegan#Market Segments#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Businessmediapost.com

Ad.net Takes On Investor To Expand, Acquire Companies

Clarion Capital Partners completed a strategic investment in Ad.net, which provides digital performance advertising through intent-driven marketing for brands and agencies. Jon Waterman, Ad.net CEO and founder, will continue to lead the company and will maintain a significant ownership stake. The terms of the transaction, which closed on May 7, were not disclosed.
Businesscollisionweek.com

Sedgwick Acquires Two Automotive Claims Appraisal Companies

Sedgwick announced that it has acquired regional automotive appraisal companies Automotive Damage Appraisers of the Southwest (ADASW) and Metro Appraisal. These acquisitions expand the reach and scale of Sedgwick’s growing auto claims division in the U.S. “We are excited to announce these strategic acquisitions and expand our solutions and footprint...
Businessrekkerd.org

LANDR acquires Synchro Arts, makers of VocAlign and Revoice Pro

LANDR Audio announced that it has acquired Synchro Arts, the makers of the popular VocAlign and Revoice Pro audio softwares. This move is part of LANDR’s ongoing mission to empower musicians to create, collaborate and promote their work. LANDR, which launched its pioneering AI Mastering software in 2014, also offers a music distribution service, a samples marketplace, a plugin store, and a marketplace for hiring producers, engineers and promoters, as well as a video chat software that streams high quality audio from the DAW. The acquisition will add an industry leading plugin to LANDR’s product catalog.
BusinessCrain's Detroit Business

Lineage Logistics acquires food storage company in Europe

Lineage Logistics LLC has acquired a large temperature-controlled food storage company based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, which is also home to the freight company it acquired earlier this month. The Kloosterboer Group is the latest addition to Novi-based Lineage's growing portfolio in Europe. The company just entered the continent's freight industry...
California Statecollisionweek.com

Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company in California

Safelite Group announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Breaker Glass Co. in Placerville, Calif. The transaction was completed on Friday, June 4. “We’re pleased to welcome Breaker Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Over the last 40 years they have built strong community involvement and a reputation providing outstanding customer service through an honest, straightforward and friendly approach. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”
Businessthepaypers.com

Nium acquires B2B payments company Ixaris

Singapore-based B2B payments platform Nium has announced signing an agreement to acquire UK-based B2B travel payment optimisation company Ixaris. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2021 and is subject to normal closing conditions and approvals. Ixaris offers financing and payment methods, issuing over 10 million virtual cards in 2019, and processing a total of 24 million transactions. The Nium platform enables customers to deploy new financial services in a wide variety of sectors, from card issuance to cross-border payments.
Industryvantechjournal.com

Agtech company Semios acquires Altrac, a California-based farm automation platform

Semios, a BC agtech company, announced that it’s acquired California-based Altrac, developers of an agriculture automation platform that enables farmers to monitor and control agricultural systems from their computer or mobile device. The acquisition price was not disclosed. Why it matters: A proliferation of agritech tools has made it difficult...
Woodbury, MNtcbmag.com

Anytime Fitness Parent Company Acquires Nutrition Coaching Brand Stronger U

Woodbury-based Self Esteem Brands announced today it has acquired Stronger U, a digital nutrition coaching services brand based in Newburgh, New York. Self Esteem is already the parent company of The Bar Method, Basecamp Fitness, Waxing the City, and Anytime Fitness, the world’s largest fitness franchise. Financial details of the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kin Fund Services Acquires Company Secretarial Business

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin Fund Services ( www.kinfundservices.com) has acquired Company Secretarial business Derringtons for an undisclosed sum. The deal adds to Kin's existing service lines of 3 rd party fund management, fund administration and compliance consultancy. Established in 2006, Derringtons provides a broad range Company Secretarial...
Businessaithority.com

Cloudera Agrees To Acquire SaaS Companies Datacoral And Cazena

Two strategic acquisitions to accelerate Cloudera’s launch of the self-service era for data and analytics in the public cloud. Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, announced that it has agreed to acquire Datacoral and Cazena in two separate transactions. The additions of Datacoral and Cazena will support the evolution of Cloudera’s public cloud offering and expand Cloudera’s market opportunity as the company moves beyond big data to self-service. The two acquisitions mark an important milestone as Cloudera continues to execute its strategic plan to build a leader in the hybrid cloud space.
Businesscannin.com

NSAV Signs to Acquire 40% of Asset Management Company

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, believes that given the increased regulation of Virtual Assets, asset management companies will increasingly be called upon to act as custodian of virtual assets. How will NSAV acquiring a 40% stake in a Hong Kong based Virtual Asset Management company impact the price of NSAV stock?
Businessachrnews.com

Right Time Group of Companies Acquires Comfort Masters

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario — Right Time Group of Companies announced the acquisition of Comfort Masters LTD. Comfort Masters is the seventh acquisition completed by Right Time. “Right Time is excited to partner with Brian and his team to continue our growth across Ontario,” said Right Time CEO Jeremy Hetherington. “Comfort Masters’ team has built a strong brand with a reputation for premium service, and we look forward to continuing to meet our customers’ needs.”
Businessillinoisnewstoday.com

Private Equity Investment Company Acquires Medline for $ 34 Billion

Boston (AP) — A consortium of private equity funds has reached an agreement to acquire the family-owned Medline. The value of leveraged buyouts is reported by the Wall Street Journal, with acquisitions Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman LLC, a Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management. Defeated the bid of its rival.
Businessnutritionaloutlook.com

Ardent Mills acquires Hinrichs Trading Company assets

Ardent Mills acquired all of the assets of Hinrichs Trading Company, a North American chickpea sourcing, cleaning and packaging company. Ardent Mills (Denver, CO) acquired all of the assets of Hinrichs Trading Company (HTC), a North American chickpea sourcing, cleaning and packaging company, building upon on its existing specialty ingredient capabilities, including plant-based offerings, and grower connections.
Businesssolarpowerworldonline.com

Backsheet division of DSM acquired by Worthen, company renamed Endurans Solar

Industrial adhesives and coatings company Worthen Industries acquired the Advanced Solar business of science company DSM in March 2021 and announced today a new entity name: Endurans Solar. The new company will combine the production know-how of Worthen with the solar materials expertise of DSM to become a market leader in co-extruded backsheets.
Cambridge, MAfloridanewstimes.com

German biotechnology company MorphoSys acquires US rival for $ 1.7 billion

Germany-based MorphoSys AG announced on Wednesday that it will acquire US rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a $ 1.7 billion deal. MorphoSys said in a statement that it had agreed to pay $ 34 per Constellation share in cash and that the acquisition was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
Crowley, TXHouston Chronicle

Powerhouse Acquires Exterior Services Management Company DENTCO

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance and rollout service provider, today announced it has acquired DENTCO®, a national exterior services provider headquartered in DeWitt, Michigan. The 44-year-old company offers a complete suite of all-season property management solutions addressing Exterior Services issues for active as well as idle facilities. This deal is Powerhouse’s second major transaction resulting in it becoming one of the four largest national managed services companies in the exterior space. As a result of the partnership, all Powerhouse Exterior Services Management (ESM) programs will be powered by DENTCO, which will retain its current leadership and 175 employees—making Powerhouse’s total employee base more than 900 people nationwide servicing more than 125,000 project locations annually.
Businesstvtechnology.com

SiliconDust Acquires Antenna Company

PHOENIX—SiliconDust USA—manufacturer of the world’s first affordable standalone ATSC 3.0 tuner in its HDHomeRun Flex 4K—has announced the acquisition of HD Frequency, a developer of flat TV antennas. Founded in 2011 in New York, HD Frequency offers three flat TV antennas: the Cable Cutter, Cable Cutter Mini and in 2015,...
Business425business.com

Bellevue’s Nintex Acquires eSignature Company AssureSign

Bellevue-based Nintex, which provides process management and automation software for companies and governments, today announced it has acquired Atlanta-based AssureSign, an electronic signature pioneer and digital transaction management (DTM) software provider. Terms of the deal are not being released. It’s the second acquisition for Nintex since October, when it acquired...