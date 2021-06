If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Code Vein is really good if you like soulslikes but there's no reason to play if you're not a big fan of the genre. Level design is closer to DS3 where the levels aren't really connected and play more linearly where you unlock shortcuts within them as you go along. Nothing like DS1 level design. That said it does have an interesting class system where you can switch it on the fly (blood codes) and once you "master" skills you can start using different class abilities with your current one. Adds a lot of depth and encourages trying out different playstyles and weapons you typically wouldn't use. Overall pretty good if you like Dark Souls and lots of jiggle physics. Oh, and coop is good fun.