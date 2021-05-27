Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeton, MO

Behind the scenes of La Tejana's taco game (and the off-menu dish you need to know)

saucemagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn North Lindbergh Boulevard, at the intersection of Bridgeton and St. Ann, is La Tejana Taqueria, a quiet, homey restaurant that’s part of a small complex that also includes grocery store La Tienda and the Carniceria, a butcher shop. All three are owned by Brenda and Antonio Garcia, who have been serving up authentic tacos and house-prepared meats since 2008. We caught up with Brenda to learn more about their fabulous taco program.

www.saucemagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeton, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Bridgeton, MO
Restaurants
Bridgeton, MO
Lifestyle
City
Bridgeton, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Taco#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Bell Peppers#Hot Peppers#Red Peppers#La Tienda#Cabeza#Dish#Authentic Tacos#Steak#Lengua#House Prepared Meats#Corn#Ground Beef#Arbol#Cow Head#Carniceria#St Ann
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Biden's foreign trip is so unique and so important

(CNN) — Joe Biden's first foreign trip as President comes at a unique moment. No US President has ever left the nation's shores with democratic values under attack as broadly and systemically at home as they are abroad. This extraordinary reality will complicate his mission to purge the trauma of the Donald Trump era and convince both foes and friends that the US is reclaiming its global leadership role for good.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Company officially nixes Keystone XL pipeline

The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline announced on Wednesday that it's officially scrapping the project after President Biden nixed a border-crossing permit for it. A statement from TC Energy said that after "a comprehensive review of its options, and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta, it has terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project."
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Court outlaws Kremlin critic Navalny’s network in pre-election knockout

A Russian court on Wednesday outlawed groups linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after declaring them “extremist”, a move that bans his allies from elections and will further strain U.S.-Russia ties before a closely watched summit. President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are due to hold talks...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden revokes Trump's attempted ban of TikTok

President Joe Biden has reversed executive orders from former President Donald Trump that tried to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok. Mr. Biden replaced the failed ban with a new executive order calling for a government review of foreign-owned apps, and whether they pose any security risks. The White...