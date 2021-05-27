Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boothbay, ME

Shirley A. Davison

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Ann Liddle-Davison passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 24, 1943, on a Friday in New York City. She was born to Russell and Bessie Liddle. She attended Queens College, Long Island College and New York University. She became a registered nurse and was devoted to the profession for 55 years. Shirley Ann was a medical administrator at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor, and for Rousseau Management in Midcoast Maine. In addition, Shirley Ann published several nursing journals. She spent her career as a mentor and an inspiration to countless others in the nursing field. Shirley Ann was a consultant and educator in many schools, and was passionate about the Maine Special Olympics Organization.

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Topsham, ME
City
Westfield, ME
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Obituaries
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
City
Long Island, ME
State
Massachusetts State
City
Pittsfield, ME
State
Maine State
City
Boothbay, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Peter Davison
Person
Emily Davison
Person
John
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queens College#Long Island College#New York University#Berkshire Medical Center#St Andrews Hospital#Rousseau Management#Macalister#Funeral Mass#Special Olympics Maine#Sister In Law Ann Longley#West Springfield#Wiscasset Road#Midcoast Maine#Chelmsford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

American Legion

Memorial Day is just a few days away! This Saturday, May 22, the flags will be placed at all the veteran grave sites in the Boothbay peninsula. Chris Armstead, our Americanism Officer for the Post, is coordinating this effort and has contracted the person responsible for each of the cemeteries. The Hall will be open at 7:30 a.m. on the 22nd for the flags to be picked up. Flags will be placed at Evergreen Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. As a reminder, if you know of a veteran grave that doesn't have a Legion flag holder, let Chris know by calling 633-4487.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Rotary Star

Come join us on the Boothbay Railway Village lawn this Thursday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. It will be so good to see you all. And amazingly no masks as long as you are fully vaccinated. We’ve been Zooming all winter, but it sure will be good to actually see you in person. Bring your chairs, drinks, dinner, friends, etc. We’ll catch up, have a short program, but mostly time to visit. These last spring evenings have been so long and so beautiful. The beautiful Village lawn is just the place to enjoy them. Thank you to the Railway Village for hosting us.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.