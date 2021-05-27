Greek Yogurt Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are an absolute staple in any sort of diet. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or a true omnivore, their gooey chocolaty taste is sure to brighten up your day, bringing back memories of childhood and baking with family and friends. If you follow a plant-based lifestyle, it can be challenging to find a chocolate chip cookie recipe that is just as satisfying as the non-vegan counterpart. With a bunch of recipes out there on the internet, it’s tough to parse out which are the best and can be replicated just as easily at home by amateur bakers as by a professional cooking in a fully equipped kitchen. Keeping these things in mind, and with the help of Melt Organic plant-based butter, we decided to take matters into our own hands and try out some of the most popular vegan chocolate chip cookie recipes on the internet. Ranking them based on flavor, texture, and overall deliciousness, we’re here to let you know which are worth baking and which you can save for when you’re feeling more adventurous!