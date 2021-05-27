Cancel
Danville, VA

Danville treasury to help citizens find missing money

By Chuck Vipperman/Star-Tribune Special Report
chathamstartribune.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Va. — The City of Danville’s Treasurer’s Office, along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury, is bringing another unclaimed property virtual call event on June 3-4 to help local citizens who might be owed funds they don’t know about. Customers can call 1-833-302-0704 from 10 a.m. to 4...

www.chathamstartribune.com
Danville, VA
Danville, VA
Virginia Government
